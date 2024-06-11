OBITUARY | Dolph Henri Grolock, Jr.

Dolph Henri Grolock Jr. was born in St Louis, Missouri, on September 2, 1929. He passed into heaven on June 5, 2024. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda, and son, David. He has three surviving children Nancy Wolff of Spokane, Washington; Dolph III, of Oklahoma City; and, Daniel of Bronville, Oregon. He was a resident of Luther for over 35 years and was very active in his community. He was instrumental in developing the Luther Veterans and Freedom Center and the Booker T. Washington High School Memorial Community Park. He served at the Senior Community Center, delivering meals and working pots and pans. His favorite hobby was ham radio and loving on his dog, Lou. A celebration of life will be held after mid-July. Arrangements are provided by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.

Dolph Grolock helped transform the Washington High School site into a community park. Dolph Grolock applauded the new Luther Route 66 DiscGolf Park. Dolph Grolock, President Emeritus of the Luther Historical Society, served as a Grand Marshall for the Founders Parade. The planned Plaza will elevate Dolph Grolock’s vision to honor Luther’s local veterans.

Dolph Grolock Jr. advocated for veterans, history, and his neighbors. When he moved to Luther in the late 1980s, he immersed himself in his new community. With his friends, he worked to establish Booker T Washington Park on the site of the historic Washington High School in 1998. He dreamed of building a history museum and veterans memorial on Main Street on land generously donated by the Morgan Hayes family. He faithfully served on the Luther Historical Society as its longtime president and was named President Emeritus in 2023 as the Town of Luther celebrated its 125th anniversary.

His long and tireless leadership leaves indelible impressions across Luther and inspires others to treasure his legacy and carry on the work. The Luther Historical Society is embarking on an ambitious project to transform the Veterans Memorial on Main Street into The Plaza. Honoring locals who served their country in the military, the planned plaza will elevate Main Street with tranquil green spaces to gather with neighbors, friends, and family and welcome tourists exploring Route 66. Fundraising efforts are underway for The Plaza.

Please share your memories about Dolph in the comments to help his loving family and grateful community know how much he meant to us.

