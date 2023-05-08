Grab Your Guide, Get on Route 66, Go to Luther

The new Oklahoma Route 66 Association Trip Guide is out, just in time to welcome summer travelers worldwide. For the first time, the Town of Luther has an advertisement in the guide, drawing attention to Luther’s notables, like the Threatt Filling Station, Couch Pecan Orchard, the new Route 66 DiscGolfPark, the old Engels Store on the National Historic Register, now Rustic Farm, and the Luther Pecan Festival.

The new printed guide has a refreshed look, featuring updates about Oklahoma’s 400+ miles of Route 66, county-by-county from east to west. Oklahoma has the most drivable miles of Route 66 of any other state from Illinois to California, and offers many attractions to welcome travelers driving on the world’s most famous road.

An encouraging aspect of the guide is the narrative about Luther rewritten by the new editors and writers. For years, the guide recycled outdated information about our town. This year, it’s different.

Check it out:

Luther Historic Route 66 runs along the north side of town — but don’t drive past Luther without taking a closer look. The town was established in 1898 along what became the Frisco rail line near the Deep Fork River. When Oklahoma became a state in 1907, more cotton gins operated here than anywhere else in the new state. The Booker T Washington High School was considered one of the premier high schools for black students in the United States. Local Allen Threatt, Sr., operated a service station on Highway 66 that was the only black-owned-and-operated station on the entire route during the Jim Crow era.

Luther is not just a community of that past — the town holds a vibrant Pecan Festival every autumn and prides itself on a contuinuing legacy as an agricultural hub. The Threatt Filling Station is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is currently being renovated by the family. The site of the former Booker T Washington High School is a city park and memorial. Downtown Luther has several shops, restaurants, and colorful murals that make for lovely photo ops. Oklahoma Route 66 Association Trip Guide

Oklahoma Route 66 Association Business Members:

Cocina Doña Ceci

Luther Register News

Threatt Filling Station Foundation

Town of Luther

The guide is a charming throwback to the print era, and also has a digital version, thanks to a sponsorship by The Chicken Shack.

SEE THE ONLINE VERSION OF THE GUIDE.

The 100 pages of ads, maps, games, and even a playlist can be placed into the glovebox of a car, ready for an adventure. The Town of Luther prepared its ad back in December, before the disc golf park opened as the new Luther Route 66 DiscGolfPark, and before the anticipated installation of new park equipment at Wildhorse Park. But a QR code in the ad will direct page flippers to the Town of Luther website for event information and more about Luther. PROTIP TO LUTHER BUSINESSES, load us up with information!

Pick up your copy of the guide in the lobby at Luther Town Hall. Have fun reading, and doing the puzzles, and be sure to find the code to download a playlist of Route 66 and travel tunes by Oklahomans, including Carter Sampson! Find the Cruisin’ Tunes for Oklahoma Route 66 here!

With the current construction on Route 66, scheduled to be complete in a couple of years, the landscape is changing daily as the lanes are widening. Most of us take the road every day, it gets us home or to work. We are lucky! It’s a kick to think that Route 66 is the most known road in the world, thanks to the songs, and the lore. As Rhys Martin, president of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association, they come for the sights, but the real gold is the people, just like you!

Membership in the Oklahoma Route 66 Association is open to everyone — businesses, families, individuals — anyone with a stake or a passion for the road. Membership starts at $20 for an individual. The Luther Register has been a $49 business member for a couple of years. It’s one of the few Oklahoma organizations that focuses on the preservation and promotion of the road, and the association would appreciate your help!

Get your guide, and stay tuned to hear how a movement is growing for Route 66 towns and cities including Arcadia, Luther, Wellston, Warwick, Chandler, Davenport, Stroud, Dewey, Bristow, Kellyville and Sapulpa, to work together to promote our part of Route 66, the coolest 100 miles on the Mother Road.

Lt. Gov Matt Pinnell posed with Luther leaders and business owners at the MIdpoint Corridor kickoff lunch at the Chicken Shack

Luther is featured as an Oklahoma Route 66 town in the trip guide.

The cover of the 2023-24 Oklahoma Route 66 Association Trip Guide

Luther has an ad in the Route 66 Trip Guide.