Route 66 Grass Fire Quickly Extinguished

23 hours agoLast Updated: July 20, 2022
Luther firefighters stopped a grass fire before it could spread to heavy undergrowth, and hamper traffic along Route 66. The shooting flames, and black smoke caused concern late Tuesday afternoon. The fire near the bank of the Deep Fork River and the bridge on Route 66 in front of Triangular Silt Dike ignited around 4:30 p.m. Volunteer firefighters had the flames out before they spread beyond an acre or so.

In related news, a request posted on Facebook by the Luther Fire Department for drinking water has prompted many caring community members to bring cases of water and Gatorade to Town Hall. The crews are very appreciative.

Although the area is not under an official burn ban, with the heat and dry conditions, any burning outdoors seems risky.

It’s unknown whether a thrown lit cigarette might have started the fire.

dawnshelton

dawnshelton

Every town needs news. The Luther Register is part of a growing movement of local, independent, online news that shines an informative light in our communities. Readers can support the work through one-time or monthly donations, advertising to directly reach an audience, sponsorships and also through participating in our events, such as the annual Luther Pecan Festival held in November. #lutherlocal #localnews

