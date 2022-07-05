OPUS ENTERTAiNMENT FIREWORKS OPUS ENTERTAINMENT FIREWORKS
New Shop on Luther’s Main Street

July 5, 2022
Luther has a new boutique, at least for the month of July. Novaturient Boutique is at 107 S. Main. Hours are 10 am – 2 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

It’s an inventory sale for Da’Neille Roy’s successful online boutique that she began in April of 2020. Many items are 50% off.

We carry classy, casual, quality, but affordable wear, as well as accessories, hand/travel bags. Empowering women to discover who they are and learn to love themselves. A belief that even the right outfit is a part of giving you confidence in yourself!

Novaturient Boutique

Like Novaturient Boutique’s Facebook page and story to see inside the shop! Or make a shopping excursion to Luther’s Main Street to find things to add to your wardrobes, or to grab some gifts.

And what does Novaturient mean? In the case of this fun boutique, it is the “desire to alter your life; the feeling that pushes you to travel.”

Every town needs news. The Luther Register is part of a growing movement of local, independent, online news that shines an informative light in our communities. Readers can support the work through one-time or monthly donations, advertising to directly reach an audience, sponsorships and also through participating in our events, such as the annual Luther Pecan Festival held in November. #lutherlocal #localnews

