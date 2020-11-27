Arcadia Round Barn Temporarily Closes

Nov. 27, 2020 ARCADIA – The Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society has closed the Arcadia Round Barn museum temporarily until Oklahoma’s COVID-19 infection rate declines.



“This was a difficult decision for us to make, because we know that people need diversions during these trying times, and the Round Barn is a happy place to visit,” said Linda Simonton, president of the board.



“But the seriousness of the situation cannot be ignored, and we want to do whatever we can to protect the health and safety of our volunteers and our fellow Oklahomans.”



The Round Barn museum will be closed until further notice. The grounds and picnic tables remain open to the public, and visitors are encouraged to take photos of the barn, which was built in 1898 and is among the more popular photo opportunities along Route 66.



The upstairs loft, which is an architectural wonder and considered by many to be the showpiece of the Round Barn, remains available for special event rentals. The loft and restrooms will continue to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day as weather permits. Masks and social distancing are required. The loft is not open during inclement weather because the stairs can be slippery.



The nonprofit historical society depends on donations and gift shop sales to maintain the barn. Donations can be made online by clicking on “Support the Round Barn” on the website, or by sending a check to P.O. Box 134, Arcadia, OK 73007.



“We appreciate the donations that were made to the society when the barn closed for a few weeks early in the pandemic,” Simonton said. “Public support helped us to buy masks, hand sanitizer and other protective equipment and re-open with a strict COVID protocol.



“We are also most appreciative to Joe Baxter and the other Oklahoma musicians who performed socially-distanced outdoor concerts throughout the summer and fall, which gave our visitors an opportunity to forget their difficulties for a while.”

Luther Hardware