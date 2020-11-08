Pecan Pies for a Cause

Just because the Luther Pecan Festival is canceled this year due to Covid-19, doesn’t mean you can’t get your pecan pie fix and support a great cause like Infant Crisis Center.

Paige Seknicka is the granddaughter of one of the founders of the Luther Pecan Festival, the late Lela Carter. That first year of the festival Lela and Paige made mini pies for a fund-raising idea for the Infant Crisis Center. It turned out to be a great idea. The pies sold out immediately in 2017. Then again in 2018. And 2019.

Using the same recipe, Paige is accepting custom orders this year to help meet her $1,500 fund-raising goal for Infant Crisis Center.

“We will be making nine-inch pies on a pre-sale basis for $20. The pies will be ready the week of Thanksgiving,” said Paige’s mom, Tami Seknicka. Contact Tami to order yours at [email protected] or 405-919-5971.

Lela’s granddaughter is now a high school junior and has served on the Teen Board of the Infant Crisis Center for three years. Read more information about why she devotes so much time to this cause from Paige’s fundraising page where you can donate directly to the cause.

Babies and toddlers who are malnourished often suffer lasting behavioral and cognitive deficits. Even one missed meal may have a negative effect on a child, leaving them with educational difficulties they can never overcome. Every donation, large or small, will go a long way to helping me meet my goal for Infant Crisis Services., Inc. When you contribute to Infant Crisis Services, you’re not only providing babies and toddlers with a full tummy and a dry diaper – you’re also improving their future. You’re giving them an opportunity to be healthy, productive citizens.

“I have volunteered at Infant Crisis the past four summers and this is my third year on the Teen Associate Board. I enjoy being involved with this organization because I’m passionate about their mission of creating awareness and providing support for the babies. I want to help these babies have all the same opportunities I have had growing up in Oklahoma. Join me in supporting real change. Let’s support good in the world and make a difference. Help us for Infant Crisis Services, Inc.“ Paige Seknicka

Order your pies from Paige, and let’s look forward to the Luther Pecan Festival’s return in 2021.