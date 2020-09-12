OBITUARY: Nicholas “Scott” Shupert

Nicholas “Scott” Shupert was born in Oklahoma City, OK, on April 28, 1979, to Mark & Jodi Shupert. He had deep roots to Clayton, Luther and Blanchard, Oklahoma. He loved the mountains of Clayton, playing football for Luther High School where he graduated in 1998, and making his home in Blanchard. Scott had an overhead door business for many years, applying a trade he learned from his grandpa who he worked with most of his life.

Scott married Stephanie Burleson on August 7, 2010, in South Padre. They have four children; Brent, Arec, Nick and Lily. Scott adored his children.

He loved music and was an amazing artist, song writer and guitarist. He played music everywhere he went and ALWAYS drew a crowd. He knew at least one person in every state he visited; making friends came easily natural for him and was something he probably learned from his G-pa Wayne Wilkerson. Wayne & Maxine played a big part in raising Scott from the age of 13. He went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his son Arec, his father Mark Shupert, maternal grandparents, Wayne & Maxine Wilkerson, Paternal grandparents Mary Spicer, Barney Shupert JR and Grandpa Ervin Spicer; Aunt Rita Shea, Uncle Greg Shupert and numerous other aunts & uncles.

He is survived by wife Stephanie, and children Brent, Nick and Lil, and Granddaughter Brinley of Blanchard; mother, Jodi Wilkerson of Stillwater; sister Sheena and husband, Aaron Compton of Chouteau; sister Marki and husband, Joe Graham of Stillwater; brother Matthew Shupert of Oklahoma City; and special friend Patty Wampler, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and more friends then could be counted, and his dog Chloe.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church in Luther, 104 S Cedar. Arrangements under the direction of Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home in Luther.