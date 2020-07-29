LPS Proposes Mask Mandate

Luther—On the bus, in the halls and in the classrooms, a proposed mask policy for Luther Public Schools is on the agenda for a Special School Board Meeting on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2 pm in the board room of the LaVern Veasy Auditorium building, 18955 NE 178th Street.

Superintendent Barry Gunn provided a copy of the mask proposal and policies for the upcoming school year, scheduled to begin August 13, while the Covid-19 issue prevails.

Proposed Mask Policy

Students:

Secondary students (5th to 12th grade): Masks shall be required at all times during normal school hours with the exception of lunch unless the class size is limited, and students are able to be seated a minimum of 6 feet apart in the class. Any request for a mask exemption must be initiated by providing a documented written medical exemption provided from a physician and must be discussed with the building principal. Face shields will be the fall back alternative for the students who are medically exempted from wearing a mask. Parents may request that their child wear a mask even in situations where there is a minimum of 6 feet apart for social distancing.

Elementary students (Pre-k to 4th grade): Masks will be required while passing in the hallways. Masks will not be required during P.E., recess or lunch. Masks are discretionary in the classroom according to each teacher’s directive, subject to the approval of the building principal. Any request for a mask exemption must be initiated by providing a documented written medical exemption provided from a physician and be discussed with the building principal. Face shields will be allowed for those students who are exempt due to a medical exemption.

Buses: All students shall wear a mask while riding the bus. Any request for a mask exemption must be initiated by providing a documented written medical exemption provided from a physician and be discussed with the building principal. Face shields will be acceptable for those students who are exempt due to medical exemption.

Staff: All staff shall be required to wear a mask at all times for the 2020 2021 school year. Any requests for exemptions must be discussed and exempted by the building principal, based upon a written medical exemption from a physician. Face shields will be acceptable for those staff members with a medical exemption.

The Board will also consider the following COVID-19 SCHOOL PLAN 2020-2021 School Year.

Option #1 – Traditional Learning:

• In person instruction

• Students attending at the regular school site

• Traditional school day



The following Safety Procedures will be in place for option #1:

• Temperature checks before entering the school building

• Hand sanitizers at every entrance

• Social distancing when possible

Option #2 – Virtual Learning:

• Online only

• 3rd – 12th grade will use Odysseyware and Google Classroom

• Monitored by a certified Luther Public School teacher

• Parents must have a device and internet access

• Must commit to at least one (1) full semester

Ninth – 12th grade students may choose to attend school for electives but may only be on campus during that class time

• K-2nd grade will use Google Classroom and Edmentum

If at any time during the school year we have to close any or all campuses, we will provide remote learning for those students. Remote learning will also be provided for any individual student that must stay at home for an extended period of time.

In an effort to reduce exposure we are asking for the following from parents/guardians and visitors:

• Only visit the student’s school in case of emergency

• Please remain in your car and call the office

• No visitors will be allowed to have lunch with a student until the situation changes

In the event, that any student, teacher or faculty member, would exhibit symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, Luther Public Schools will follow all of the recommendations and protocols of the CDC and the Oklahoma State Department of Education.