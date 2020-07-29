Arcadia Mandates Masks

ARCADIA – Masks will be required in Arcadia beginning Monday, Aug. 3, but the Arcadia Farmers Market will adopt the practice starting with the Saturday, Aug. 1 market.

Saturdays. 8 am – 1 pm

“Wearing a mask is a small inconvenience and is not only courteous, but will allow the market to continue to provide fresh food directly from our local farms,” said Linda Simonton, one of the partners in the farmers market.

“It’s something we are trying to do to combat the Covid-19,” said Vice Mayor Marcus Woodard. About 270 people live in the town Arcadia, There have been 16 positive cases of Covid-19, with just one active case as of July 29.

Arcadia’s annual Labor Day weekend festival and rodeo will be canceled due to the pandemic.

“The farmers market will require customers and vendors to wear masks when not eating,” Simonton said. “There are a number of picnic tables away from the market area where people can eat and use proper social distancing guidelines.”

The Arcadia Round Barn has required volunteers and visitors to wear masks while inside the museum since re-opening in June. Joe Baxter, who coordinates the live music, said masks have been strongly encouraged for the outdoor concerts but will now be required. Baxter applauded the decision by the Arcadia board of trustees.

The Arcadia Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Round Barn has adjusted its hours during the pandemic to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Monday, and is open longer hours when volunteers are available. Live music is every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on occasional Sunday afternoons.

Situation Update: COVID19

As of this advisory, there are 34,623 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 14 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. One in Caddo County, one female in the 50 – 64 age group. Three in Cleveland County, two males in the 50 – 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group. One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group. Two in McCurtain County, one male in the 50 – 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group. Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50 – 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group. One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group. One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group. One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group. One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group. One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 523 total deaths in the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Local Information

Location Total Cases (July 29) Active Cases (July 29) Arcadia 16 1 Chandler 24 3 Choctaw 132 33 Edmond 1252 185 Harrah 36 10 Jones 36 7 Luther 19 7 McLoud 35 5 Midwest City 82 12 Shawnee 232 71 Stillwater 516 51 Wellston 9 3 Oklahoma County 8444 1680 Lincoln County 106 28 Logan County 164 27 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

