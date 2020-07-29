Farmstead Cafe
ArcadiaCORONAVIRUS CRISISDeep Fork DistrictTourismTownWellston

Arcadia Mandates Masks

Plus Daily Covid-19 Case Numbers

dawnshelton Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
1 144 2 minutes read
Arcadia Round Barn

ARCADIA – Masks will be required in Arcadia beginning Monday, Aug. 3, but the Arcadia Farmers Market will adopt the practice starting with the Saturday, Aug. 1 market.

Saturdays. 8 am – 1 pm

“Wearing a mask is a small inconvenience and is not only courteous, but will allow the market to continue to provide fresh food directly from our local farms,” said Linda Simonton, one of the partners in the farmers market.

“It’s something we are trying to do to combat the Covid-19,” said Vice Mayor Marcus Woodard. About 270 people live in the town Arcadia, There have been 16 positive cases of Covid-19, with just one active case as of July 29.

Arcadia’s annual Labor Day weekend festival and rodeo will be canceled due to the pandemic.

“The farmers market will require customers and vendors to wear masks when not eating,” Simonton said. “There are a number of picnic tables away from the market area where people can eat and use proper social distancing guidelines.”

The Arcadia Round Barn has required volunteers and visitors to wear masks while inside the museum since re-opening in June. Joe Baxter, who coordinates the live music, said masks have been strongly encouraged for the outdoor concerts but will now be required. Baxter applauded the decision by the Arcadia board of trustees.

The Arcadia Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Round Barn has adjusted its hours during the pandemic to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Monday, and is open longer hours when volunteers are available. Live music is every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on occasional Sunday afternoons.

Situation Update: COVID19

  • As of this advisory, there are 34,623 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are 14 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. 
    • One in Caddo County, one female in the 50 – 64 age group. 
    • Three in Cleveland County, two males in the 50 – 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group. 
    • One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group. 
    • Two in McCurtain County, one male in the 50 – 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group. 
    • Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50 – 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group. 
    • One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group. 
    • One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group. 
    • One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group. 
    • One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group. 
    • One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group. 
  • There are 523 total deaths in the state.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Local Information

LocationTotal Cases (July 29)Active Cases (July 29)
Arcadia161
Chandler243
Choctaw13233
Edmond1252185
Harrah3610
Jones367
Luther197
McLoud355
Midwest City8212
Shawnee23271
Stillwater51651
Wellston93
Oklahoma County84441680
Lincoln County10628
Logan County16427
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data. 
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-29 at 7:00 a.m.
Tags

Related Articles

Photo of Christmas Music Rendezvous at the Arcadia Round Barn

Christmas Music Rendezvous at the Arcadia Round Barn

December 2, 2019
Photo of T.Z. Wright to present Morning Music at Arcadia Round Barn

T.Z. Wright to present Morning Music at Arcadia Round Barn

December 2, 2018
Photo of Master Planning: last chance for EOCP survey

Master Planning: last chance for EOCP survey

September 10, 2017
Photo of New School Resource Officer Hired and other Luther Town Trustees’ Action

New School Resource Officer Hired and other Luther Town Trustees’ Action

August 2, 2019

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Back to top button
Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker