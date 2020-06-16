Advertisements
Farmstead Cafe
CommunityCORONAVIRUS CRISISDeep Fork DistrictHealth

Luther holds steady, while Oklahoma Covid-19 Cases climb

dawnshelton 4 hours ago
Luther—The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a new one-day record spike in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, but case numbers in Luther and other town in Eastern Oklahoma County and in the Deep Fork District of OK66 are holding. There have been 8,645 reported cases, a 288 case spike from yesterday. From last Tuesday to today, there is a 1282 case jump.

There are four additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours, all died between June 7 and June 14.

  • Two in Tulsa County, one male in the 18-35 age group and one male in the 65 and older age group.
  • One in Grady County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
  • One in Washington County, a male in the 65 and older age group. 

In Luther, there are no active cases reported, and three recovered.

TownNumber of CasesNumber of Active Cases
Luther30
Arcadia60
McLoud100
Harrah90
Spencer131
Choctaw201
Jones61
Wellston30
Stroud40
Chandler51
Stillwater11637
Edmond26452
June 16, 2020 Suorce: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
