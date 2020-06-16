Luther holds steady, while Oklahoma Covid-19 Cases climb

Paid for by Pam Hilliard

Luther—The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a new one-day record spike in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, but case numbers in Luther and other town in Eastern Oklahoma County and in the Deep Fork District of OK66 are holding. There have been 8,645 reported cases, a 288 case spike from yesterday. From last Tuesday to today, there is a 1282 case jump.

There are four additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours, all died between June 7 and June 14.

Two in Tulsa County, one male in the 18-35 age group and one male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Grady County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Washington County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

In Luther, there are no active cases reported, and three recovered.

Town Number of Cases Number of Active Cases Luther 3 0 Arcadia 6 0 McLoud 10 0 Harrah 9 0 Spencer 13 1 Choctaw 20 1 Jones 6 1 Wellston 3 0 Stroud 4 0 Chandler 5 1 Stillwater 116 37 Edmond 264 52 June 16, 2020 Suorce: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/



