ANNOUNCING Luther Candidate Forum, Voter Information

Terry Neese Coffee

Luther—You are invited to a Candidate Forum on June 23, 2020, in advance of the June 30 primary. Oklahomans will vote for candidates in their registered political party for offices that range from US Senator to County Sheriff, plus one state question. With the coronavirus cancelations and concerns, the election has come up quickly and voters are researching candidates while candidates are scrambling to campaign. We want to help!

We are inviting voters and candidates to Luther for a Candidate Forum. Broken Horn Ranch north of Highway 66 and next to the Deep Fork River on Luther Road was kind enough to offer their venue, and Mitchell Talks is partnering with the Luther Register to host and livestream the event. The Tuesday evening event will be one week before the primary.

If you have a favorite candidate, please invite them to this event. We are inviting all candidates, or their representative. Please help get the word out. The event will allow each candidate to speak in front of the crowd (that’s you and all of your friends and family) for a couple of minutes, and possibly take questions and leave plenty of time for voters and candidates to talk individually, at a coronavirus conscious proper social distance.

Candidates in Lincoln and Logan Counties are also invited to the forum.

The Hottest Race

The state senate seat that includes Luther has been referred to as one of the hottest primary races in the State Legislature. In District 17, Republican Ron Sharp is running for his last term before being term limited. He has two primary challengers on the June ballot. Former state lawmaker Shane Jett and former State FFA President Brandon Baumgarten are seeking to be elected to represent the district that includes Shawnee, Choctaw, Harrah, Jones, Luther and even parts of Oklahoma City.

Baumgarten has been knocking on doors in Luther. And incumbent Sharp came through town last week and visited Our Town Eatery and distributed some signs. We are asking them to come back and have invited Jett as well.

The candidate in the senate race must earn 50% plus one vote to win the primary, otherwise, the top two candidates will meet in the August run-off election. The eventual winner will have an opponent, Libertarian Greg Sadler, in the November general election.

Candidates Courting Luther Votes

Terry Neese, a republican running for Congress, will have a coffee in Luther on Wednesday, June 17, at 10:30 am at Farmstead Cafe. She is among a field of nine candidates running to unseat first-term Democrat Kendra Horn who has one primary challenger. (See list of candidates below).

In addition, voters in the Luther School District will have a chance to select a school board member. The April election between Brandon Rogers, who holds the seat currently, and Gerald McCauley, was rescheduled for June 30.

Voter Information

Oklahoma banks, including Luther’s BancFirst, is offering free voter tools to help with absentee voting, including free copies of voter id, and notary services.

“Banks and credit unions are in almost every community in Oklahoma. They’re our neighbors and community partners and they realize the importance of democracy. That’s why we’re excited to work with these financial institutions to ensure that every voter—both customers and non-customers alike—have free and convenient absentee services available to them,” said Paul Ziriax, Secretary of the State Election Board.

The Luther Library is also offering free copying of IDs for absentee ballots. Find options for ABSENTEE VOTING here.

Federal and State Candidate List

Oklahoma County Candidate List