Lincoln County Homicide

Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty said that no names are being released yet following an overnight shooting at a home on the Lincoln County side of the road that divides Lincoln and Oklahoma counties. The shooting left one man dead, and a 17-year-old in custody.

The 911 call in at 12:30 am Monday morning. Sheriff Dougherty said on arrival, his deputies discovered the body of a male, about 60 years of age, in the front door. He was shot with a semi-automatic hand gun, he said.

He said a 17-year-old juvenile male appeared with his hands up to surrender. The sheriff said the youth, believed to be his stepson, claimed he was the shooter and was taken into juvenile custody in Lincoln County.

The boy’s 19-year-old brother called authorities. The sheriff said that the boys’ mother heard commotion and asked the older son to investigate. Sheriff Dougherty said the victim had just come home from work and it appeared there was “some type of altercation.”

Sheriff Dougherty also said his officers had been called to that home before for domestic calls. While the victim’s identity will be released by authorities, the juvenile’s will not. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist with lab work and to investigate the crime scene.

The home is on County Line Road (S 3290), between Highway 66 and NE 178.