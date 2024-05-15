Luther FFA Wins State FFA Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems Career Development Event

STILLWATER, Okla. — Members of the Luther FFA Chapter won first-place honors in the state FFA agricultural technology and mechanical systems career development event during the 2024 Oklahoma FFA Interscholastics at Oklahoma State University on May 4.

Tyler Westermier, Andrew Cavazos, Evan Garrett, and Lucas Weber were team members. In individual placings, Westermier earned second and Cavazos earned seventh place honors.

The team will represent Oklahoma in the agricultural technology and mechanical systems career development event at the National FFA Convention in October.

The agricultural technology and mechanical systems career development event requires members to complete a written exam, demonstrate problem-solving skills, and complete hands-on performance skills.

The Luther agricultural education instructor and FFA advisor is Brandon Stallings.

The OSU Ferguson College of Agriculture and the OSU Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering hosted the contest. Western Equipment LLC and Blue Bell Creameries will provide a cash award to the team for expenses related to participating in the national contest. Warren CAT sponsored a $1,000 scholarship to the high individual.

FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education division in the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education system. With more than 29,670 members and 366 chapters, the Oklahoma FFA Association is the fifth-largest state FFA association. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the Oklahoma FFA, visit okffa.org.

