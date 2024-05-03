OBITUARY | Clovis Cobb

Clovis Faye (Nance) Cobb was welcomed into this world on October 12, 1954, to Raymond and Mandy Nance at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Clovis passed from this world on April 24, 2024, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Clovis was the youngest of four children born to Raymond and Mandy. She was the baby girl and had three big brothers. Growing up the only girl in a family of boys was not easy, but it gave Clovis the grit and determination she would need later in life as she took on the role of mother to quite a large family.

In 1972, Clovis met the love of her life, Robert Carlis Cobb, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. This meeting would be the beginning of a very special 52-year relationship that resulted in the establishment of a strong, loving, and compassionate family. The Cobb family home was overfilled with love, laughter, and kids, many, many kids, 9 in total! Clovis not only loved her kids, but she also loved her friend’s kids, her kid’s friends, the neighbor’s kids, and any other kid that needed love. Clovis exhibited an unconditional love that was unmatched, and she instilled this into her family, creating a legacy of unconditional love.

As her children matured, they began families of their own, bringing unbound joy to Clovis with the addition of each grandchild and, later in life, each great-grandchild! Clovis was the best wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend anyone could ever ask for. The joy she garnered from being with the ones she loved was evident in her ever-present smile, a smile so beautiful that it was contagious.

Clovis’s love was not reserved only for her family and friends, she loved experiencing life, she loved animals, she loved the beach and lighthouses, she loved to work in the yard, she loved her goldfish pond and her chickens, she loved to star-gaze on the observation deck, she loved to have pool parties and cookouts, she loved road trips, she loved family dinners and game night. Most importantly she loved, she loved hard, she loved raw, and she loved unconditionally.

Clovis’s relationship with her creator, Jehovah God, was strong and carried her through the difficult times in her life. She was strong in her faith that when this life ended, an eternity in paradise awaited her.

Clovis Faye Cobb was preceded by her parents, Raymond and Mandy Nance, brothers Ray Nance and J.C. Nance, Aunt Linda Reeder, and Uncles Jon T. Hill and Cecil Nance.

Clovis’s legacy of unconditional love is carried on by the love of her life, spouse, and best friend, Robert C. Cobb, of the home. Brother, John (Linda) Nance of OKC. Children: Taprina Milburn of Olympia, WA, Jacob Cobb of OKC, Jeffrey (Tracy) Cobb of Chandler, Valarie (Wayne) Braxton of Luther, Joseph Cobb of Edmond, Benjamin Cobb of Moore, Rebecca Cobb of Tulsa, John (Chad) Cobb-Davis of Wellston, Mark (Bridget) Cobb of Wellston. Grandchildren: Aubrey (Donnie) Ashburn, Austin (Stephanie) Mansell, Dylan Spicer, Brenner (Alexandra) Milburn, Liam Spicer, Brooklyn Waldrup, Ryleigh Waldrup, Desire Beach-Cobb, Odessa Waldrup, Zoey Redus-Cobb, Olivia (Robert) Silva, Harrison Cobb, Holden Cobb, Addison Cobb, Robert Cobb, and Charles Cobb. Great Grandchildren: Summit Mansell, Georgie Ashburn, Wilder Milburn, Jackie Milburn, Harper Mansell. Nephews; Chris Nance, Timothy Nance. Nieces; Amy Nance and Emily Malone. Countless friends and loved ones whose lives were touched by the unconditional love and light of Clovis Faye Cobb.

The family will welcome loved ones and friends during a celebration of Clovis’ life on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the Luther Community Center, 18120 Hogback Road, from Noon – 3 pm.

Arrangements were under the direction of Lehman Funeral Home of Wellston.

