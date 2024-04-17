LIONS FOREVER Luther Alumni Weekend is Back

For the first time since 2018, an all-school Luther alumni weekend is planned on Mother’s Day weekend, per tradition! Canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, organizers were determined to bring it back this year. A full fun roster of events is planned beginning Friday evening and all day Saturday to celebrate alumni who attended Luther Public Schools.

While all classes are invited, those from the classes of 1969 – 1974 will celebrate their 50-ish-year reunions (making up for the years of the missed reunions).

The weekend features basketball and cheer competitions on Friday night, odd versus even graduation years. Saturday starts the day with Kristi Dodson’s famous Luther school cafeteria cinnamon rolls and coffee at the old (and current gym) for reminescing and looking through class pictures still displayed in the lobby. Vendors will set up on Main Street (there’s still time to sign up to have a booth). The parade, led by Grand Marshall Marcellus Fields, class of 1971, will be at Noon followed by a poker run (meet at the funeral home owned by Jenny (Boydston) Bailey, class of 1991), and a corn hole tournament. The banquet will be at the (new) high school and will feature music from Coach Higdon’s band, Loose Gravel, and speaker Coach Fields who has been a coach, teacher and bus driver for LPS for three decades, and is a current member of the Luther Board of Education. The day rounds out with a mushball tournament at Wildhorse Park.

Welcome Home Alumni!

Need a place to stay? Check out Cole’s Ranch! https://www.colesranch.com/

Lisa (Cook) Rondina, class of 1979, said 1,300 letters (embedded below) are going in the mail this week to Luther alumni. She thanked BancFirst for generously helping with postage. She also thanked Luther Public Schools for opening the doors for nostalgic tours during the weekend and the volunteers organizing the reunion.

Sign Up Central

Below is a rundown of alumni events. Click the links to register and get more information.

The Banquet Form is Due April 28

FOREVER LIONS! Welcome Luther alumni. If you live elsewhere, we hope you enjoy your visit home and have time to explore—do some shopping, support the restaurants, and plan another trip back to your hometown soon.

