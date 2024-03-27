OBITUARY | Anthony Harris

Anthony Harris, age 66, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2024, in his home in Luther, OK, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 1, 1957, in Oroville, California. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy and Lillie Mae (Womack) Harris, two brothers, Carl Leroy and Henry Franklin, and one sister, Elizabeth Simon.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debbie Harris; their children, Adam Harris & fiancé Kiara of Chico, CA, Kristina Poole & husband Ricky of Edmond, OK, Andrew Harris of Luther, OK, Andrea Wood of Edmond, OK, Josh Ferris & wife Casey of Tulsa, OK; one brother, Randy Harris and wife Catherine of Wellston; two sisters, Sarah Warner and husband Curry of Jones, Esther Patterson of Wellston, OK; as well as 13 grandchildren-Shay, Kaden, Xander, Joshua, Shy Ann, Hayden, Harley, Montana, Tera, Tamzin, Nickolas, Lucy and Judy, two great-grandchildren, Rylie and Grayson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Tony graduated from Luther High School in 1976 and went to work for William E Davis later that year. He retired from US Foods in August of 2019 after working for 43 years. He was a devoted husband and father and papa to his family. He loved his children and grandchildren deeply. He loved fishing, playing video games, and being with family and friends. He was a cherished deacon for many years, a dedicated Sunday School Teacher, and a Royal Ranger commander at his church. He was also a handyman at his church, performing whatever services needed to be done. Tony’s unwavering commitment to serving others left an indelible mark on the hearts of those he touched. His dedication to faith and community uplifted countless lives, embodying the true essence of kindness and selflessness, and showed the true spirit of Christ. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Rest in Peace, our Dear Tony.



Funeral services will be Friday, March 29, 2024, at 2:00 PM at the Open Door Assembly of God Church in Luther, OK. A viewing will be prior to the service from 12:00- 1:30 PM. Arrangements by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.

