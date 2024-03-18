Luther School Bond Vote Information Meeting on March 26

A meeting about the upcoming Luther School Bond election is scheduled on Tuesday, March 26, at 7 pm, at the Luther Middle School Cafeteria. The meeting will feature an information session and tours of the areas marked for improvement if the $28.6 million package passes with at least 60% of the votes cast on April 2, 2024 (or via absentee ballot).

The package differs from the failed package offered last September in scope, price, and property tax impact. Namely, a proposal for the gym is off this proposal while projects at the elementary school and middle school are featured.

Do you have questions about this bond proposal? This meeting offers an opportunity to hear first-hand, and see current conditions as the meeting is being held in the oft-complained about too-small middle school cafeteria. We held a meeting in that same room after the January 2019 bond failure. That one was organized by The Luther Register, and we requested use of the middle school (that was happily obliged) with the idea that those of us could see the space where fifth-eighth graders eat. It was a well-attended meeting with business owners, school board members, school administrators, teachers, town leaders, parents, and voters. A lot has changed in five years (but aren’t we all aging well?). Some of the businesses have sadly closed, administrators and elected leaders have changed, but what remains is a group of passionate people on all sides of the issue who benefit when we listen to each other.

In the coming days, The Luther Register is planning more bond articles — including a breakdown of the costs and property tax impact, an ongoing lawsuit, and essays from citizens, former and current students, parents, and others. Would you like to participate by writing 300-words or so? If interested, please email dawnshelton@lutherregister.news.

Until then, see you on March 26 at the bond information meeting. Happy Spring Break, if you get one!

