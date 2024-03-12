EOC Tech Offers “Women Empowering Women Summit” — featuring Luther’s HaleyDawn Photography

Eastern Oklahoma Technology Center in Choctaw will host a “Women Empowering Women Summit” on March 28, 2024, from 9 am – 2 pm. For the $50 conference fee, attendees will hear from great speakers, swap business cards and network, and be treated to a special perk — professional digital headshots from HaleyDawn Photography of Luther.

Photographer Haley Roy quickly said yes after participating in the summit last year because she said everyone needs a great headshot. “Professional headshots ensure you’re making the best impression possible, which makes you feel good about your personal brand and what other professionals think when they see your image,” she said.

Conference organizers say the Summit provides businesswomen in this area the opportunity to network and enhance leadership skills to leverage their unique strengths. The conference offers dynamic speakers and plenty of networking opportunities for participants. Centered on leadership mindfulness and personal tools to help maximize inherent strengths, conference organizers say the event offers beneficial information for all attendees.

Amy Loftis-Walton, the 2022 Journal Record Woman of the Year and founder of The Vine Strategies, will emcee the Summit.

The keynote speakers are Dr. Jessica Rimmer of Soloman Strategic Advisors and Andrea Golden Pogue and Mark Wilson of EQ World USA. They will share their experiences of “leading from where you are” and facilitate interactive activities focusing on understanding individual strengths and talents.

Register for the Summit here. Registration is $50 and includes a professional headshot taken by HaleyDawn Photography, lunch provided by Schlotzky’s and Cinnabon, and snacks and beverages. Participants will also have the opportunity to win door prizes throughout the conference.

Haley Roy said the headshot process will be quick and easy. “I LOVE doing them. That’s one reason I love my job as a photographer so much. Each photograph portrays something different and makes us feel special in our own way. I strive to make your headshot a great experience and make you feel confident, beautiful, successful, and hardworking because that’s what you are!”

Roy also shares a few styling tips.

The main thing here is to be yourself. Taking headshots can already be a little out of your comfort zone and that’s okay. I want you to be as comfortable and confident in knowing you’re not trying to be something other than yourself!

Try to stay away from a lot of patterned clothing. More neutral colors and “plain” clothing will keep you as my focus point and not wash away your skin tone with any drastic colors or patterns. So wear something simple and avoid props, hats, distracting backgrounds, or accessories. Your eyes are your most important feature, so make sure they are as visible as possible.

A successful business owner, Roy is focusing on session photography for this season of life. “Life is so fun right now! The twins just turned two and are both wild as can be as farm-obsessed little girls. I’ve actually taken a step back from weddings this year to be present with my babies more. These are the days I never want to forget and I’m lucky enough to get to choose that option and be home with them as much as I can be. Other than that, I’ll focus on all the wonderful families and kiddos I get to connect with through sessions. I’m taking a few workshops throughout the year so I’m looking forward to a wonderful year of growth —professionally and personally.”

The Summit is organized by EOC Workforce Development and Training Coordinator Julie Farmer and a committee including fellow EOC Tech employees Shandelle Self and Millisa Ellefson, Sarah Navarro of Schlotzky’s, Jenny Williams of William Dirt Service, Amy Groves with The Willard Group, Anny Christensen with Ben E Keith Foods, Lezlie Swink with Swink Social Co. and Megan Bain, from Mid Del Tech.

“My goal with having this committee with these powerful women who are invested in the community was to have them help me develop the conference. We really benefited from being able to acquire Amy Loftis-Walton as our emcee and Dr. Jessica Rimmer as our keynote speaker. We were able to extend the length of the conference by an hour this year because we added another keynote speaker,” said Farmer.

The conference is Thursday, March 28, 2024, from 9 am – 2 pm at the EOC Tech campus, 4601 N Choctaw Road. Register here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Related