Food Pantry Drive and Music at Luther’s First Christian Church

By Guest Columnist: Laura McCuddy

Our little town is the best kind of town; we celebrate our joys and mourn our losses together. And where we really display our greatest sense of community is when we meet the needs of one another.

It has been brought to our attention that the food pantries at Luther Middle School and Luther High School are getting more and more bare. These pantries, operated by volunteers with donations, provide a little relief for families that might have fallen on difficult times. These pantries provide a little relief for families that might have fallen on difficult times. The volunteers do an incredible job of offering a sense of dignity while offering a helping hand. To help stock the pantries, the Christian Women’s Fellowship at Luther First Christian Church is hosting a community Food Drive on March 9.

You have probably participated in food drives before, so you know the drill. You bring your non-perishable food items and drop them off at a designated location. However, this food drive is a little different. When you bring your non-perishables, please pull up a pew, sit for a spell and enjoy some good ole Southern Gospel music. Luther First Christian Church has started a little band called “Hogback Road,” and we would be overjoyed if you decided to stay and sing with us. Who doesn’t love to sing along to the old songs?

Now for the important information. The doors at Luther First Christian Church will open for music at 6 pm on Saturday, March 9th, 2024. If you want to donate but can’t make it that day or time, please call or text Laura McCuddy at 405-323-2571 to make arrangements. If you can’t donate but still want to show your support? That is great too! Come and sing with us. Can’t carry a tune in a bucket? We won’t hold that against you. God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason.

We are called to serve one another. I firmly believe that our little town harbors more love than the biggest cities in the whole world. So, let’s get together and share that love with the schools’ food pantries.

