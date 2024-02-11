OBITUARY | Thomas Huber

With heavy hearts and cherished memories, we announce the passing of Thomas Huber, who transitioned from this life to the next on December 8, 2023. Tom was a beacon of light in the lives of all who knew him, his kindness and myriad talents leaving an indelible mark on the world.



Tom possessed an artistic spirit that illuminated the lives of many. His art, photography, and stained glass pieces were not just creations but reflections of his generous heart and boundless creativity. Through these mediums, he touched countless souls, leaving behind a legacy of beauty and inspiration.



For four decades, Tom dedicated himself to Village United Methodist Church, where he served as a cherished staff member and friend. His impact, particularly among the youth, was profound. Through various projects and ministry mission trips, he nurtured young minds, instilling in them values of compassion, service, and faith.



Tom’s commitment to the Special Olympics was a testament to his compassionate nature. His involvement brought joy and laughter to the children he accompanied to numerous events, his sense of humor a constant source of delight. His dedication exemplified the true spirit of volunteerism and community service.



In celebration of Tom’s remarkable life, a gathering will be held on February 17, 2024, at 10:30 am at Village United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City. As we come together to honor his memory, let us also take comfort in the enduring impact he had on all who were fortunate enough to know him. Though he may no longer walk among us, his light will continue to shine brightly in our hearts forevermore.

Submitted by Crawford Funeral Service.

