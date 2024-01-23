OBITUARY | Phillip Norman, 29

Phillip, or Phil as he was known after high school, passed away on January 17, 2024, at the age of 29. Phillip Alexander was born on July 6, 1994, to Joel and Nancy Norman and was the little redhead that completed the family. When he was born, his sister was disappointed, as she had wanted a baby sister. It wasn’t long, however, until she decided she wouldn’t trade him for the world.

Phillip grew up with an older brother and sister. They had their ups and downs, as all families do, but when push came to shove, they had each other’s backs.

Phillip started his school career going to Arcadia Elementary as a kindergartner. It was a half-day program and close to his babysitter. From first grade on, he attended Luther Public Schools, graduating as a Salutatorian with the class of 2012. After high school, he attended Oklahoma Christian University, graduating in 2016 with his Bachelor of Science degree. He worked many jobs over the years and became proficient in many things. His last job was working for the city of Jones in the Public Works Department with one of his best friends.

Phillip was a very athletic person. During his school years, he played basketball, football, and baseball. He continued playing sports after high school. In college, he played club intramurals, and after college, he played basketball, slow-pitch softball, and any other sport he could find. He also was in Scouts starting as a Cub Scout in grade school. He continued in Boy Scouts, accomplishing the highest award, his Eagle Scout in 2012.

Phillip was introduced to hunting at an early age, and at first, he wasn’t sure that it was something he wanted to do. Around the age of 10, though, he got the hunting bug, and it was his love for the rest of his life. If it wasn’t deer hunting, then it would be bird hunting. If there wasn’t a hunting season that he wanted to do, it was fishing, either with a rod and reel or noodling with his dad, brother, or later, his nephews.

Phillip loved his nephews and nieces, and they loved him too. He would play video games with them, take them hunting, or pretty much anything that they wanted him to do.

He is survived by his parents, Joel & Nancy Norman; siblings, TJ & Ashley Norman, Kathryn & Corwin Maxson; nephews, Elijah & Andrew Norman; nieces, Micah Norman, Charity & Scotlynn Maxson; ex-wife, Karlee Norman and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Edmond Church of Christ for their Counseling and Mental Health Ministry or Oklahoma Youth Hunting Program (oyhp.org), PO Box 21007, Oklahoma City, OK 73156-1007.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Edmond Church of Christ, 801 S Bryant, Edmond, OK. Arrangements by Matthews Funeral Home.