OBITUARY | Troy Lee Spellmon Jr.

On Sunday, December 24, 2023, God opened his loving arms to receive his child, Troy Lee Spellmon Jr. Surrounded by the love of his family, he transitioned peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and wisdom. Troy Lee Spellmon Jr. was born on December 17, 1945, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Troy Lee Spellmon Sr. and Mattie Jenkins Spellmon as their oldest son of eight children.

Troy Lee Spellmon Jr. was a Christian man, a pillar of strength, and a source of inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to know him. His life was a testament to hard work, perseverance, and the unwavering belief in the power of kindness, love, and compassion. Troy was a multifaceted individual who excelled in both his professional and personal pursuits. In the 1980s, he made the bold decision to move to Oklahoma, driven by a passion for his jewelry craft. Troy was not only a Master Jeweler specializing in diamond setting but also a trailblazer in his field, becoming one of only two African American Master Jewelers in the state of Oklahoma in the 80’s. His exceptional skills and artistic flair set him apart in the industry, and his intricate and beautiful creations became cherished symbols for those fortunate enough to wear them.

In addition to his groundbreaking achievements in the world of jewelry, Troy was a martial arts enthusiast. A black belt in Karate, he showcased his skills by winning several tournaments throughout his lifetime. His discipline, focus, and dedication to the martial arts reflected his character, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed his talent.

Troy’s commitment to service extended beyond his professional and athletic endeavors. He proudly served as a Vietnam Veteran in the United States Navy. Despite the challenges of the era, Troy took pride in serving his country and protecting his family. Throughout his tenure, he was awarded two Bronze Stars for his exceptional service and dedication to the United States Navy.

His military service set a great foundation for many of his family members, including his children, who were inspired by his example to enlist in the US Armed Forces. Troy’s legacy of patriotism and sacrifice resonates in the footsteps of his family, who continue to honor their country as a testament to the beautiful example set by him.

In addition to his many roles, Troy was an active volunteer in his community. He coached little league basketball for many years in Luther and dedicated countless hours to volunteering throughout his children’s and grandchildren’s tenure at Luther Public Schools. His commitment to shaping young lives extended beyond his own family, leaving a lasting impact on the community he so dearly loved.

Troy was a devoted family man. His love for his family knew no bounds, and he took immense pride in being a loving spouse to Theresa K. Scott Spellmon, a devoted parent, grandparent, and friend. Together, they created a home filled with warmth, laughter, and unconditional love.

Troy had a bright smile, a keen sense of humor, and a knack for storytelling that endeared him to everyone he met. Stranger danger was unheard of for Troy because a stranger to him was only a friend he hadn’t met yet. His wisdom and guidance were sought after, and he had a unique ability to make others feel seen and valued.

Troy Lee Spellmon Jr. was preceded in death by his mother and father, Troy and Mattie Spellmon, his son Troy Lee Spellmon III, and his brothers Larry and Elvis Spellmon.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 43 years, Theresa K. Scott Spellmon, his devoted partner in life. His cherished children Nicole Allen (William) of Baltimore, MD; Melissa Lee (Brian) of Columbia, MD; Sierra Spellmon of OKC, OK; SaVita Alexander (David) of Moore, OK; Velvet Spellmon of Ft. Mill, SC; Bianca Spellmon of Luther, OK, and Dibiase Spellmon of Edmond, OK.

Grandchildren: Surayzsa, Lauren, LaMonte Jr., Madison, Miles, Olivia, Taniyah, Eligha, Esther Elizabeth, Niomie, Troy Lee IV, David Jr., Valdis III, Davine, William, Kayla, and Kyle.

Siblings: Muriel St Urban, Mattie Spellmon-Taplin, Ruth (Gene) Hayes, Willis Spellmon (Pamela), and Evelyn Bledsoe (Rick). As well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and special friends.

As we say our goodbyes, let us remember Troy Lee Spellmon Jr. for the love he shared, the lessons he imparted, and the enduring impact he had on the lives of those around him. May he rest in eternal peace, and may his memory continue to inspire us all.

Memorial service will be Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Luther Church of Christ in Luther, 801 S Birch, Luther, Oklahoma.

Burial will take place on January 18, 2024, at 1:00 PM, at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.