OBITUARY | Billy Gene Corbitt

Billy G. Corbitt, 93, of Golden, Colorado, passed away January 1, 2024, in Golden, Colorado. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 12, 2024, in the Billings Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 11, 2024, in the Billings Funeral Home Chapel, Woodward, Oklahoma, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. Burial will follow in the South Persimmon Cemetery, south of Sharon, Oklahoma.

Billy Gene Corbitt was born on October 2, 1930, at the family home in Carney, Oklahoma, to Rufus Ariel and Sudie Parsetti (Amason) Corbitt. He attended Luther High School and was inducted into the United States Air Force in January 1948. He served his country honorably but was discharged due to a heart murmur in March of 1949. He was united in marriage to Eleanor Oletta Rinner on May 23, 1959, in Oklahoma City. They made their first home in Bethany and later lived in Kansas City, Kansas, Chicago, Illinois and Golden. Billy worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as a Personnel Clerk from 1950 until his retirement on April 29, 1983.

He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, tinkering with cars, traveling, camping, and airplanes. Most of all, Billy loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor Oletta Corbitt of the home; daughter Karen Ranee Mitchell and husband John of Arnett, their daughters, Jena Sue Mitchell of Denver, Colorado and Janel Nicole Fisher and husband Christian of Denver, Colorado; son Kevin Gene Corbitt and wife Debbie Poepaart of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and their son Hayden Gene Corbitt of Oahu, Hawaii, and their daughter Alexa Suzanna Corbitt, in college at the University of Hawaii; other relatives and friends.

Billy was preceded in death by his mother, Sudie Parsetti Corbitt, father Rufus Ariel Corbitt, brother Ariel Ceal Corbitt, sister Irene Murphy and her husband William, sister Mary Aletha McCorkle and her husband Buck.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National MS Society or Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation with the funeral home accepting the contributions.

Remembrances may be shared online at www.billingsfuneralhomewoodward.com

Billings Funeral Home

1621 Downs Avenue

Woodward, Oklahoma 73801

580-254-2644