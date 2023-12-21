OBITUARY | Kenneth Rose, Sr.

Kenneth Mark Rose Sr., 72, of Luther, Oklahoma, passed from this life on December 19, 2023. Kenny was born February 5, 1951, in Oklahoma City to Charles Rose and Mildred (West) Paden. Kenny married Donna Bias, and to this union, they were blessed with four children. They just celebrated 50 years of marriage. They made their home in Luther, where Kenny was a beloved citizen in the community, and Luther public schools, where will be remembered for driving the bus to numerous sporting events, always with a smile on his face. He loved watching OSU football and coaching his kids in soccer when they were little. He loved collecting Hot Wheels, and his greatest hobby was spending time with his grandkids and going on vacations with Donna.

Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, step-father Floyd Paden, sister Connie Wynn, brother Chuck Rose, grandson Bryson Reser, and niece Amanda Wynn.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Rose, of the home, and four children: Vincent Rose (Andy) of Oklahoma City, Vicki Slawson (Sam) of Luther, Kenny Rose Jr. of Luther, and Tina Spychalski (Michael) of Harrah, Oklahoma.

He is also survived by grandchildren: Gabriel Slawson, Tyler Slawson, Sammy Slawson, Kaleb Rose, Paden Rose, Kohlby Rose, Amelia Rose, Zach Reser and Nash; step-grandchildren Gwyn, Michaela, and Colby Spychalski; great-grandchildren Bennett Slawson, Tyler Slawson, Nathan Slawson and Lucille Slawson; sister Felesa Agan, as well as a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services for Kenny will be Friday, December 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Assembly of God Church in Wellston, OK. Viewing and visitation will be on Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.