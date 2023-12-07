Trail of Cheer Opens at Luther’s Orchard on 66

Luther, [Dec. 7, 2023] – Get ready for a brand-new holiday tradition as the Luther Trail of Cheer opens for the first time on December 8 at the Orchard on 66 (Couch Pecans)! Running on December 8-10, 15-17, and 22-23 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, this inaugural event promises a delightful experience filled with festive activities and Christmas spirit.

A Christmas Wonderland for All:

Holiday Hayride: Be transported on a musical hayride transporting you and your family to the Christmas Midway.

Christmas Midway: The carnival atmosphere comes alive with exciting games, attractions, and holiday-themed delights for everyone.

Carnival Games: Test your skills at the Christmas Midway carnival games.

Visit Santa: Meet the man in red himself! Santa Claus will be there to hear Christmas wishes and spread the magic of the season.

The Grinch too: Ask some questions, and maybe he'll take a picture with you!

Vibrant Vendors: Explore a variety of vendors offering unique holiday treasures and gifts.

Magic Shows: Enjoy mesmerizing magic performances at 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 8:30 pm.

Escape Rooms: For those seeking a thrilling challenge, dive into the Escape Rooms and test your wits.

Delicious Treats: Indulge in gourmet hot chocolate, coffee, apple cider, and s'mores to keep warm and cozy.

Admission Details:

Each Trail of Cheer admission includes five Christmas midway tickets, redeemable for carnival games or admission to one of the exhilarating escape rooms. Additional Midway tickets are available for just one dollar each.

For More Information and Tickets:

For a full list of attractions, ticket information, and event details, visit Trail of Cheer – Luther. Trail of Cheer tickets are also available for purchase onsite. Look for the Christmas lights at the barn and enter on Luther Road, just north of Route 66.

Follow the Trail of Cheer Luther on Facebook.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to create lasting holiday memories with your loved ones at the Luther Trail of Cheer located at the Orchard on 66, Couch Pecans, on the corner of Route 66 and Luther Road. While you’re in Luther, also visit Main Street to view the “L’Whotherville” Christmas display, also making its debut this season.