Luther Pecan Festival | Nov 18 - 19
CommunityObituary

OBITUARY | Philip W Gooden, 67

December 4, 2023Last Updated: December 4, 2023
0 1 minute read
Bison Blinds

The Gooden family announces the passing of their dear brother, Philip W Gooden. Philip made his transition from Earth to Heaven on November 28th, 2023, the family announced. Philip, known as a great help to many people, grew up in Luther with his siblings.

The funeral will be December 8, at 11 am at the Wildwood Baptist Church, 60 N.E. 63rd St. Oklahoma City, OK 73105. The viewing will be Thursday, December 7, at Temple and Sons Funeral Directors Inc., 2801 North Kelly Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73111. The family viewing is at 1 pm, and friends and the community are welcome between 3 pm – 7 pm.

Mr. Philip Gooden
August 19, 1956 – November 28, 2023

Biography

Mother: Katherine Wilson

Father: Hugh Thomas Gooden II

Spouse: Patricia Martin Gooden

Sons: Rodney Threatt Gooden

Sisters: Mercedes LaCue (Deceased), Beverly Tullis, Lois A. Pollard (Deceased), Delois Cooksey, Katherine Gooden, Linda Gooden, Rosiland Gooden, Vanessa Young

Brothers: Richard Gooden (Deceased), Hugh T. Gooden III, Charles Gooden (Deceased), Chester Gooden (Deceased)

Visitations: 3 pm-7 pm Thursday, December 7, 2023

Cemetery: Trice Hill Cemetery, 5101 N. Coltrane Rd., OKC OK, 73136

Services: Wildewood Baptist Church, 60 N.E. 63rd St., Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Services date and time: 11 am Friday, December 8, 2023

December 4, 2023Last Updated: December 4, 2023
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Homecoming Friday for LHS

January 18, 2019

Luther Special Olympics Bowling Team Advances & Gets Big Sendoff

October 30, 2019

Catching up with Covid-19 Data

July 22, 2020

Luther Awarded Grant Money for the Park

May 5, 2022

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker