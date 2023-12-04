OBITUARY | Darla Jean Nichols, 60

Darla Jean Nichols, 60, a long-time resident of Luther, Oklahoma, entered into God’s Kingdom on November 25, 2023, surrounded by her close family. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Gene Nichols and Virginia Strider. Upon completing high school in Ada, Oklahoma, she embarked on a journey of guiding and instructing children across Oklahoma for numerous years. Her affection for children and dedication to the daycare profession seamlessly led her to embrace motherhood. Darla possessed a magnetic personality and innate charisma that effortless friendships in any circumstance. Her infectious smile left a lasting impact on everyone in her presence. Her impact will be felt forever by her family and those who knew her.

Darla is preceded in death by her father, Gene Nichols, and mother, Virginia Strider; brother, Richard Lanier, and sister, Deborah Baker. She is survived by her eldest brother, Michael Lanier, and his family Judy, Wesley, Kenneth, and Katie; her youngest brother, Charles Nichols, and his family, Christina and Dustin, along with Dustin’s sons Lane and Carson. She is also survived by her daughters, Denise and Makala Parsons, and son, Zachary Parsons, and their father, Mark Parsons. A memorial service is scheduled at 11 AM on December 8, 2023, at Luther First Baptist Church, 104 North Cedar, Luther, Oklahoma. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements are provided by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home, Luther.