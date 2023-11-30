OBITUARY | Pearlene Stanfield, 75

On the second Wednesday in December of 1947, a precious baby girl, Pearlene Vivian Parker, was born. Her December 10 arrival in Chandler, Oklahoma, gave Rosana (Lewis) and Matthew Parker their second child.

At an early age, Pearlene gave her life to the Lord. She joined the Central Baptist Church in Chandler, where she was baptized under the leadership of Reverend Brown. She attended Douglass School in Chandler and graduated in 1966 from Chandler High School. Having a love for numbers, she continued her education at Langston University.

After a couple of years in college, she married Kenneth Stanfield on June 7, 1968, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree shortly thereafter. At the beginning of her career, she worked for Channel 9 News as an administrative assistant. She was also employed by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services in the finance department, where she worked with garnishments. Then, she shared her talents with the Oklahoma Parks and Recreation Department before retiring due to her health.

Wanting children, she was overjoyed with the birth of her only child, Steven Stanfield, whom she affectionately called “Son.”

Although she wasn’t expected to walk again after her car accident in 1988, she kept her faith and determination, defeating the odds by walking again.

Baking and cooking were her specialties. Selling goodies at tennis tournaments and baking cakes and pies for others brought her much pleasure. She was known for her delicious 7-Up pound cake, peach cobbler, and cookies.

For over 40 years, family members would submit their requests for her mouth-watering desserts as they gathered to fellowship.

For over 20 years, she served on the Route 66 Community Club as secretary/treasurer to assist with improvements in Chandler and surrounding areas.

Her parents and brothers, Leonard and Wayne Parker, preceded her in death. She submitted to God’s call on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Pearlene leaves to cherish her memories: a son, Steven of Luther; sisters, Dorothy Reeves and Rosetta Ealom of Oklahoma City, and Debra Proctor of Manassas, VA; brothers, Gary (Donna) of Hixson, TN, and David Parker of Chandler; special friends Wanzetta Woody and Agnes Brown, as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Douglas Center in Chandler, OK at 11 AM. Burial will be at Clearview Cemetery in Chandler. Viewing and visitation will take place Friday, December 1, 2023, from 5-7 PM at Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home, 105 S Main, Luther, OK.