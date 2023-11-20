How to shop Luther Pecan Festival Vendors Online

That’s a wrap on the 2023 Luther Pecan Festival! Highlights of the celebration of small town charm and pecans included an amazing Saturday with warm weather, a huge crowd, meeting up with friends, an amazing shopping experience, having Luther’s business district full, pecans and pecan pie, and vendors who had their best sales day ever! We even had a pet photo booth! Another highlight was debuting our L’Whotherville lighting party featuring free hot chocolate (while supplies lasted) from the Luther FFA, music from Carter Sampson including her single, Christmas in Oklahoma, cheers from our Who crowd when the lights lit up our evening, and a heart-bursting hug from Santa and The Grinch !

Those memories and success will live in our hearts, hopefully more than the sadness, disappointment and actual tears about the difficult decision made by the Luther Emergency Managment Service Team to cancel Sunday’s activities when a closely-watched weather system ramped up with a heightened probability of severe weather. Lightning that rolled through a little while later affirmed a wise decision for safety. The spurts of overnight pelting rain also soaked the vendor tents and streets. Safety won the day.

Challenges Bring Opportunities for Solutions

Jenna with Wild Bergamot summed it up well, “When life hands you lemons, make lemonade! Unfortunately, Day 2 of the Pecan Festival @lutherpecanfest was canceled due to the likelihood of severe weather, so I’m starting Small Business Saturday 6 days early!” She immediately advertised a special on her hand-crafted soaps, probably even before she dried out her tent and supplies. Connie with Connie’s Vintage Kitchen did the same, a flash sales on her festival items, ensuring her artsy cookies and baked goods made it to her fans while still fresh.

It did not take long for our savvy entrepreneurs to pivot to reach their fans with online sales, information on their next shows, or new products! Please support them even more by shopping their websites and/or social media links below!

Support Luther Pecan Festival Vendors All Year

Thanks to all SPONSORS of the Luther Pecan Festival and L’Whotherville



LPF Sponsors

TSD SUPPLY CO.

BancFirst

Opus Entertainment

Central Rural Electric Coop

Trail of Cheer | The Orchard on 66

Wilson Homes

Bison Blinds

Mossy’s Milk Soapery

Wildhorse Canyon Winery

Cocina Doña Ceci

Our Town Eatery

Allan Booher, CPA

L’Whotherville Sponsors





Lemons to Lemonade … or pie

Thanks to new vendors like Karma Kraft for social media comments like this: “What a great day at the Luther Pecan Festival yesterday. Unfortunately, today was canceled due to the weather, but yesterday was the best fall day of the year. Sales were great, the people were amazing, and Karma Kraft is thankful to be part of such a wonderful Festival. See you next year!!!”

And much love to our returning vendors like Second Rodeo Thrift, “Yesterday was beautiful, and the people in Luther were a blast! So fun to see old friends and meet new people! The absolute easiest place to be a vendor! Thank you for canceling and keeping us safe! I’ll see you next year with even more boots!! ,” said Melissa Osborn.

Thanks also to the supportive attendees (and tireless volunteers), including Luther Town Board of Trustee Jerrod Davis, “This year was an absolute blast! Our family had so much fun shopping all the amazing vendors, sampling all the foods, seeing friends, people watching, good music, and the awesome L’Whotherville! Can’t wait until next year already. The weather was perfect yesterday. Sadly, the weather couldn’t hold off for another amazing day. But that doesn’t take away from the AWESOME that was the Pecan Festival this year!”

Thanks to our volunteers, especially to Mrs. Seather’s Leadership Class at Luther High School, the Luther Fire Department, Valarie Braxton, Luther Police Department, every single Town of Luther employee, and servant-hearted volunteer who lent a hand, collected donations, and cheered us on for the pecan festival, and the launch of a new holiday attraction with our neighboring Route 66 towns, L’Whoterhville! The festival is a heavy lift for the town’s employees and public safety professionals who maximize thin resources. They deserve much praise and appreciation.

“To kindness and love, the things we most need.” – The Grinch

Happy Thanksgiving! If you skip the Black Friday mayhem at the big box stores, shop our vendors online, definitely the local ones! Do the same on Small Business Saturday in Luther, where L’Whotherville on Main Street will remain lit through the whole holiday season, and shops like Rustic Farm and Luther Hardware are loaded up for the holidays! And, of course, you can still buy fresh pecans and awesome gift baskets at The Orchard on 66 (Couch Pecans), and enjoy their new holiday attraction, The Trail of Cheer, opening soon.