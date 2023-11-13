Celebrating Female Business Owners at the Luther Pecan Festival

In the tapestry of festivals such as the Luther Pecan Festival, a spotlight emerges on small businesses. A notable emphasis falls on the accomplishments of female business owners.

Among the vendors lining the main streets of Luther, Nov. 18 – 19, is Lyon Inc. Cleaning Services, founded by Casey Lyon. While her booth won’t be full of things to buy (except gift certificates!), she offers a valuable service. Casey and her excellent crew offer cleaning services for our homes, offices, businesses, or events. She’s looking to add to her clientele and chose the Luther Pecan Festival to meet new people and connect with her current clients.

“I am looking to grow my clientele as I have hired more help and can do so!” Casey Lyon, Lyon Inc Cleaning Services

The Lyon crew will clean anything. They are experts at cleaning homes, commercial buldings, new construction, move-in/out (make ready), and one-time deep cleans. They’ll come once a week, twice a month, monthly, and anywhere in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Casey and her husband, Kobe have three adorable children, all under the age of three years. While raising littles, she has upped her game by expanding her business in clients, services and staff with great efficiency, quality, and thoroughness. The young family recently built their dream home in her hometown of Luther. (Go Luther Lions!)

Lyon Inc. Cleaning Service is licensed, insured, pet-friendly, and kid-friendly.

“My pricing is very flexible and I enjoy individually tailoring my service to meet everyone’s specific needs and budget!“ Casey Lyon, Lyon Inc. Cleaning Service

Whether female or male, dedicated small business owners like Casey provide a glimpse into a world of creativity, passion, and expertise. Navigating through the Luther Pecan Festival is more than a shopping spree; it’s an opportunity to connect, learn, and discover services that can simplify and enhance our lives.