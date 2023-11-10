Luther Pecan Festival Celebrates Small-Town Charm, Holiday Shopping, and Pecans

Luther, Oklahoma — The annual Luther Pecan Festival, back for its sixth year, promises to be a bigger celebration of everything that makes Oklahoma’s small towns great. On Nov. 18 – 19, 2023, Luther’s Main Street will host over 100 vendors, artists, young entrepreneurs, food trucks, and nonprofits to celebrate the new pecan harvest, usher in holiday shopping, and support small businesses.

New festival features include the lighting of Luther’s holiday attraction on Saturday and a 5K run/walk on Sunday morning to celebrate the town’s 125th anniversary. “L’Whotherville” is one of eleven holiday attractions in Route 66 towns from Edmond to Sapulpa open throughout the season.

The lighting of “L’Whotherville” is on Saturday at 5 PM, featuring the music of Carter Sampson and appearances from the Grinch, Whos, and Santa. There will be evening shopping under the cheery glow of holiday lights and a street dance featuring The Wagon Wheel Band.

The festival runs again on Sunday from 10 AM – 4 PM after the 5K Run/Walk that will take participants by Luther’s historic Booker T Washington Park and the quaint countryside.

The Luther Pecan Festival supports Oklahoma entrepreneurs and creators of products ranging from skincare, jewelry, clothing, photography, fine art, specialty foods, candles, unique gifts, and pecans. In addition to pies, shoppers will find pecan-inspired candles, lip balms, coffee, candy and sourdough bread. Festival-goers directly contribute to the small town’s economy by shopping in Luther, and vendors give an infusion to the local sales tax base with their anticipated brisk sales. Every dollar counts in a small municipality.

“Big thanks to the Luther Police Department, Volunteer Fire Department, and community leaders for all the ways they make our event safe and fun,” said Dawn Shelton, founder of the Luther Pecan Festival and Luther Register News.

Young Entrepreneurs will sell pet treats, jewelry, crocheted items, and art as they hone their business skills. Activities like face painting, getting cotton candy and kettle corn, riding ponies, and petting llamas make the event fun for the whole family.

The festival began after observing the pecan faithful flocking to Luther’s orchard every November for high-quality nuts freshly harvested at The Orchard on 66, also known as Couch Pecan Orchard. The orchard’s rebrand reflects its location on Luther’s stretch of Route 66 and the new owners’ vision to offer more reasons to visit throughout the year, including their fun “Trail of Cheer,” debuting in December.

Sponsors of the Luther Pecan Festival include BancFirst, Centranet, the Orchard on 66, Trail of Cheer, TSD Supply, Bison Blinds, Wilson Homes, Mossy’s Milk Soapery, Wildhorse Canyon Farms, Cocina Doña Ceci, and It’s Not Just Cake Foodtruck.

Luther is located in northeast Oklahoma County, easily accessible via Route 66 or the Turner or Kickapoo Turnpikes.