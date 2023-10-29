Luther Pecan Festival Draws 100+ Vendors

Prepare to be dazzled by the talents and tastes when the sixth Luther Pecan Festival opens on November 18 – 19. Main Street will transform into a tapestry of creativity and flavor as artisans, specialty food purveyors, nonprofits, food trucks, and an array of other unique offerings converge for two days of pure awesomeness. The festival will be bigger than ever, with over 100 vendors choosing to set up for our festival, held the weekend before Thanksgiving.

In our ongoing series introducing PFest vendors, we are excited for readers to learn more about two Luther Pecan Festival sponsors – Mossy’s Milk Soapery and Bison Blinds! Cori has Mossy’s Milk Soapery in nearby Wellston, where she is a tireless advocate for her fellow veterans in the area. For the pecan festival, Cori hand-made and donated specialty lip balms for runners in the Luther Founders 5K, held on Sunday, Nov. 19! They are infused with pecan oil naturally and are perfect for lip care as the temperatures dip.

You’ll also meet Michelle and Clint Rayburn from Bison Blinds. They are super supportive advertisers in the Luther Register! Do you see their ad above? They said PFest is like a “Town Family Reunion” for them. Doesn’t that warm your heart? Their fun promotion this year is custom (temporary) tattoos!

Thank you, Mossy’s Milk Soap and Bison Blinds! The Luther Pecan Festival is sold-out!

Let’s meet the vendors in another offering in our series. Read more about 2023 Luther Pecan Festival vendors here and here.

Verdant Farms

We became a Luther Pecan festival vendor this year because we like being part of the local community. We were encouraged to join by friends in the past and had to miss the previous events, so this year we’re excited to join the fun! We like getting out and meeting local people and making new friends. We are a veteran owned farm and offer seasonal produce, plants, herbs and bouquets. We also have creative kids that will be offering some fun items which will be available at the festival. Run or Walk 5K This year we plan to bring our candied pecans (it’s the pecan festival afterall) and homemade fudge. We’ll also have fairy wands which make amazing personalized gifts. We initially started our farm because we like knowing where our food comes from and we use no chemicals onsite. We are looking forward to meeting new people and catching up with familiar faces at the pecan festival. We’re extra excited to see a couple vendors that are fabulous folks – Big R Coffee and Farmhouse Olive Oil who everyone should take a minute to meet and greet! They’re great people! Jae & Mark Smith, Verdant Farms

SPONSOR | Mossy’s Milk Soapery

Hi! I’m Cori aka Mossy of Mossy’s Milk Soapery. I love supporting local businesses and working with them in collaboration to bring products that y’all love. The Luther Pecan Festival lets us work together to build our businesses which improves and blesses our community. I make fragrant, colorful, fun soap using milk from my own little goats. Then, there’s lotion, bath eddys, liquid soap, and lip creme all made locally. These luxurious and delightful bath and body products provide an uncomplicated, modest means to a little self-care indulgence. This year looks to be the best Luther Pecan Festival yet! Seeing repeat visitors and vendors find locally crafted and produced items to pamper their loved ones with is community at its finest. Cori, aka Mossy!, Mossy’s Milk Soapery

Read With Me Foundation

I started the Read With Me Foundation to fund and facilitate Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Luther because I grew up with my Grandpa David who couldn’t read. I am excited to see the kids who have been impacted by the program and who are excited about getting their free books in the mail every month. We will be doing a couple fundraisers as well as signing up preschool kids for DPIL so they can get a free book in the mail every month until they turn 5 years old. Shelly Dill, Read With Me Foundation

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Comes to Luther Pecan Festival From the LRN Archives, a 2022 feature on the Read With Me Foundation in Luther.

Mosto Creations

We are a small family company and we hand make all of our products. We won 1st place for uniqueness 4 times at different festivals. We make Hand Crafted Clothing, Leather Accessories: Bags, Cuffs, Wallets, Coin & Credit Cards Holders, Copper Jewelry. Agustin & Angeles Morales Gonzalez, Mosto Creations

SPONSOR | Bison Blinds

We are a couple of country kids who started a business. We wanted to use what we knew from working corporate jobs to make a complicated process simple. For us, participating in the Luther Pecan Festival isn’t about selling window coverings as much as it is about meeting our friends and neighbors. We love answering questions and helping others find solutions. Our number one focus has always been, have fun and make a friend each time we meet someone new. We know you aren’t coming to the Pecan Festival to pick out window coverings but wanted to offer something memorable for your trip each year. This year we have temporary tattoos for the kids and adults. Our goal is to offer something to make a memory and take lots of photos of your time at the Luther Pecan Festival. We can’t wait to see everyone, talk, catch up and share stories. We think of the Luther Pecan Festival as our Town Family Reunion. Michelle & Cint Rayburn, Bison Blinds