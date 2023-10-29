🇺🇸🎗️Wellston’s Rich Military History Honored in Veterans Memorial Park

Wellston, Oklahoma, a town with a profound history of military service, is now paying tribute to its veterans in a unique and heartfelt manner. The Veterans Memorial Park in Wellston features an inspiring display of 390 flags, with each flag holding a special significance. Two flags are dedicated to post namesakes, while the remaining 388 represent the known veterans laid to rest in the local cemeteries of Wellston, Gardner, and Bethlehem.

From October 23 to November 11, a noble initiative by Glasco-Legako OK Post 61 of the American Legion aims to honor these veterans by attaching yellow ribbons to the flags. For every $5 donation, a yellow ribbon will be placed on a flag to symbolize appreciation for a veteran’s service. The ultimate objective is to see every flag adorned with a yellow ribbon by Veteran’s Day in 2023.

Glasco-Legako OK Post 61’s mission goes beyond flag displays. The post works diligently with the Town of Wellston and cemetery sextons to maintain an accurate list of veterans interred in local cemeteries. However, the designation of “KNOWN” carries a unique significance, as some veterans, in their modest and unassuming manner, may decline to disclose their status.

On Memorial Day, OK Post 61 pays a solemn tribute to these veterans by placing a flag at each grave, honoring those who did not return, those missing, and those who served but are no longer with us.

The donations collected during this campaign will be channeled toward supporting community veterans in times of need, addressing essentials like food, electricity, medical bills, and other necessities as required.

Donations can be made at the American Legion Hall, located at 316 2nd Street, Wellston, during specified hours throughout the week. These hours include Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Wednesdays from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursdays and Fridays from 11:30 AM to 4:30 PM, and Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. For added convenience, Lehman Funeral Home, open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, also accepts donations.

The 390 flags, symbolizing the dedication and service of local veterans, are prominently displayed in the Veterans Memorial Park at 316 2nd Street, Wellston, Oklahoma. These flags will stand tall for three weeks, day and night, regardless of weather conditions, serving as a touching tribute to the veterans. On November 12th, they will be respectfully removed and disposed of in a proper manner.

The initiative’s driving force and information source is US Navy Veteran and Post Commander Cori Markarian. Glasco-Legako OK Post 61 of the American Legion continues to exemplify the values of honor, duty, and service, ensuring that the sacrifices of Wellston’s veterans are never forgotten.