A younger generation has an opportunity to learn more about Elizabeth Threatt, the long-time educator and owner of the Threatt Filling Station. Mrs. Threatt taught many generations of Luther school children over the course of her 40-year career, and many more knew her at the station she ran with her husband’s family on Route 66. Now, her legacy is remembered as part of a documentary series, Route 66: The Untold Story of Women on the Mother Road.

The documentary creators will be in Oklahoma City for a special presentation and are inviting students and Girl Scouts to attention the event in collaboration with Preservation Oklahoma and the Threatt Filling Station Foundation.

Elizabeth Hilton Threatt

Route 66: The Untold Story of Women on the Mother Road

The film series explores how women overcame segreation and gender discrimination to build fulfilling lives for themselves and generations to come on America’s most beloved road. This special event focuses on how Black travelers and entrepreneurs navigated segreation on Route 66 and also examines how other racialized groups survived challenged on Route 66.

The Threatt Family is restoring the Threatt Filling Station, located on the corner of Route 66 and County Line Road. It’s the only filling station known to have been owned and operated by Black Americans during segregation on Route 66. Family members will participate in a panel discussion during the event on Saturday, Novembe 4, 2023, at 2 PM at The Carriage House of the Henry and Annal Overholser Mansion, 405 NW 15, Oklahoma City, OK 73103.

The event is free, and will offer refreshments. Register by emailing: director@preservationok.org.

The presentation is made possible with support from Presevation Oklahoma, Oklahoma Route 66 Assocation, and the Preserve Route 66 Grant Fund of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Registration in advance is encouraged. For more information about the Route 66 Women project, visit www.route66women.com.