Making Friends and Memories at the Luther Pecan Festival

The Luther Pecan Festival isn’t just a celebration of pecans; it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and camaraderie. Each year, a diverse array of vendors sets up shop on Luther’s Main Street, bringing their unique talents and wares to share with festival-goers. From local coffee roasters to artisans crafting macrame, jewelry, and other beautiful treasures, the festival is a hub of creativity and connection. But it’s not just about the goods they offer; it’s about the friendships they make along the way.

In the second vendor showcase article, meet more amazing vendors coming to the Luther Pecan Festival!

Big R Coffee

Being a Luther Pecan Festival vendor gives us the opportunity to create a connection with our community. We chose to make Luther our home 8 years ago and events like this make us so thankful that we did. We specialize in small-batch, medium-roasted coffee. Josh only roasts coffees that we enjoy drinking so that we can pass that enjoyment on to our customers. One of the great things about being a small roastery is that we can ensure every batch is roasted with the same enthusiasm and attention. We believe great coffee is for everyone. We can’t wait to see familiar faces but are looking forward to meeting new people and giving the opportunity to try our fresh roasted coffee. Also, the lighting of “L’Whotherville” is going to be pretty magical and we can’t wait to see it!” Amber & Josh Rogalsky, Big R Coffee

LUTHER TRIVIA! Guess the mastermind behind the name, “L’Whotherville,” our attraction for the holidays. It was Amber from Big R Coffee! We love it. Run or Walk 5K PRON: la-WHO-ther-ville! L’Whotherville will light up during the Pecan Festival and stay lit through the holidays. Come see us!

Triceraware

The LPF, in 2017, was our debut. We had been tossing the idea around to sell our jewelry when we heard of the inaugural Luther Pecan Festival. This was our perfect opportunity for Sarah to support her hometown and for her hometown to support her. We loved working with the festival organizers, volunteers, and customers, which is one of the reasons we have been back every year. We love being a part of this festival and seeing it grow and develop. While we are one of many makers of spoon rings, our rings are unique because the spoons are unique. We primarily use antique sterling silver souvenir spoons for our rings as opposed to casting replicas. Additionally, we make rings on the spot, custom bending the piece to fit right after our customer picks the piece that speaks to them. We are looking forward to seeing customers from years past and the jewelry they are still wearing along with meeting new people and vendors and finding ‘forever fingers’ for our spoon rings. Josh & Sarah Smith, Triceraware

Feathered Oak

I”’m a full-time working-mom of two little boys and I’m so excited to share my hobby and craft with you. We moved to Luther a few years ago and this will be my first year to participate in the Pecan Festival. I make a variety of items out of wood and acrylic. I’m unique in the fact that I can customize just about anything! I make earrings and Christmas ornaments (many locally inspired), acrylic cup toppers, and home decor. Christmas time is my favorite time of year and I’m exited about the Christmas lighting ceremony! I also can’t wait to see what the other vendors have to offer and make some new friends! Carey Kennemer, The Feathered Oak

Carey Kennemer, a true artisan, is crafting the medals for the Luther Founders’ 5K run, a part of the Luther Pecan Festival’s celebration of the town’s 125th anniversary. With each medal, she’s not just providing a keepsake; she’s offering a piece of Luther’s rich history. These medals will serve as a unique memento for the runners and walkers, ensuring they carry a piece of Luther long after the race. Thank you, Carey and Feathered Oak!

Silas Salsa

WE ARE A FAITH-BASED MADE IN OKLAHOMA BUSINESS WITH A MISSION TO GIVE BACK TO DOG RESCUE. WE ALSO HAVE A FUNDRAISING DIVISION WHERE WE CAN NOW HELP CHURCHES, RESCUES, SPORTS AND DANCE TEAMS, AND OTHER GREAT CAUSES. THE PECAN FESTIVAL IS ONE OF OUR FAVORITE EVENTS OF THE YEAR, THE WAY THE LUTHER COMMUNITY SHOWS UP EVEN IN COLD TO SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES. LUTHER… “SILAS SALSA COMPANY” LOVES YOU!!! LET’S GOOOOO! Aaron Hart, Silas Salsa Company

Loni’s Handmade Keychains & More

I chose to become a LPF vendor because I love pecans and have eaten them since I was a little kid. Pecan ice cream, pecan delight candies, pecan pies. I even make a speciality pie during the holiday that is a Sweet Potato Pecan Pie that the whole family loves. With my love of pecans and showcasing my product line; it was a perfect combination. I offer a variety of products geared to the “nerd” in all of us. My products brings back memories of our childhood and gives you a warm, fuzzy feeling inside. For example, where else can you find a Drop Dead Fred pin and matching keychain or one of your favorite anime or game. My goal this year is to bring happiness to my customers when they find that one perfect item for either Christmas or to add to their collection. Toni Brown, Loni’s Handmade Keychains & More

Roadside Concessions

As a new resident of Oklahoma, I enjoy getting out and meeting new folks during these types of festivals. My old fashioned soda is unique and unable to be purchased from a regular store. All ingredients are 100% natural and only pure cane sugar. All souvenir cups are refillable for life for $3. Bring back your mug and I’ll fill it no matter when you purchased. My goal is to get a set schedule of events that I go to annually to build up a good customer base like I had in my home state. Oklahoma is my home now and I’d like to make it that way with my customers here as well. DeAnn Brumbaugh, Roadside Concessions

Snap & Sparkle Jewelry

We have a very wide variety of bracelets, Snaps, rings , necklaces, and unique items. We think we are unique in the products we sell at affordable prices. We enjoy the holiday atmosphere and unique products of the event. Lewis Cook, Snap & Sparkle Jewelry

Anita McCord Macramé

We’re thrilled to introduce you to a talented newcomer, Anita McCord, whose journey into macrame was ignited by her daughter’s encouragement to join the Luther Pecan Festival! Anita’s passion for macrame is visible in every meticulously crafted piece. Her creations, from plant hangers to wall decor, are a testament to her skill and creativity.

My macramés are hand made in a smoke free home and are usually one of a kind. Other items are sometimes upcycled things that have been painted or reworked into something new. Anita McCord

Thank you to all! Our busy vendors made the time to answer yet another email from me in an effort to share their stories. Every story is awesome. Many of these vendors have become friends with each other and the thousands of visitors who have been enjoying the Luther Pecan Festival since 2017.

The Luther Pecan Festival is Nov. 18 – 19, 2023. On Saturday, the hours are 10 AM – 7 PM (first time for evening shopping!), and on Sunday, the hours are 10 AM – 4 PM, featuring our 5K at 9 am!