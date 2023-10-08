Passion and Creativity Draw Vendors to the Luther Pecan Festival

Nestled in the heart of Main Street in Luther, Oklahoma, the annual Luther Pecan Festival is on Nov. 18 – 19, 2023. It’s a cherished event that brings together the community in celebration of autumn’s bounty, holiday shopping, and surprises. The festival is not just about the pecans; although there will be plenty of fresh pecan pies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, coffee, and more featuring the star ingredient. The festival also showcases a vibrant tapestry of local artisans and vendors who come together to showcase their unique talents and products.

In the first of many vendor showcase articles, we introduce you to a few of our passionate and creative vendors who make this festival a truly unforgettable experience. Whether you’re a devoted shopper or just curious about the hidden gems of Luther, read on to discover the treasures awaiting you the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Brenda’s Esthetics & 360 Permanent Jewelry

I am so inspired to see what the Pecan Festival has become. It is an amazing place where people from all over the state gather to fellowship, shop, and enjoy the event. I am a retired RN and licensed Esthetician in the State of Oklahoma. I offer very affordable claspless jewelry, offering a fun experience. I customize each piece to the person and can attach it without a clasp or with a clasp. It’s great for people who don’t want to remove their jewelry. But if you have commitment issues, don’t worry; I offer a clasped option that can be easily removed. I love meeting all the amazing people. I love to hear about people’s stories and meet as many of their needs as possible. I am happy to help with your shopping lists and unique ideas. Please stop by, say hi, and let me show you all we offer! Brenda Austin, Brenda’s Esthetics & 360 Permanent Jewelry

Spirited Gypsy Boutique



Even though I have participated in the Festival for the past two years, I am more excited this year! We just moved to Luther; it’s exciting to do a show and support our community! Run or Walk 5K I own a women’s clothing boutique selling sizes XS – 3XL. I have a passion for fashion, and I get excited to offer new trendy styles at affordable prices for every body type! I am specifically looking forward to mingling with people! Also, super excited about the L’Whotherville lighting at 5 PM on Saturday. Melissa Haddock, Spirited Gypsy Boutique

Wild Bergamot

I’m passionate about local ag and small business. This is why you will frequently find me at farmer’s markets around town. Festivals like this, highlighting in-season foods, are so special. After suffering through years of skin allergies from synthetic bath product ingredients, I started making my own! My products are never made with synergic fragrance or colorants; every ingredient is always listed. I’m really looking forward to L’Whotherville and I have my tent lights ready (for evening shopping)! Jenna Ziegler, Wild Bergamot

Hounds & Heifers

I am excited to return to the Pecan Festival a second year. Last year there were so many unique one of a kind vendors, the atmosphere was great. It was an all around good time. I enjoy getting to know people in the community and especially like that it’s a pet friendly event. It’s fun to see all the pup customers.

Our pet products are all unique in that they are all handmade and our treats offer fresh beneficial ingredients for your animals. I am a sophomore in High School serving as my chapter’s FFA vice president. I make these products to raise money for show cattle expenses and as part of my SAE project. So all my sales go directly into my project fund. I am looking forward to the Christmas lighting event and our booth will have a Christmas-themed Photo Booth for your pup and lots of holiday-themed items. Ava, Young Entrepreneur, Hounds and Heifers

Southern Lites Candles & Gifts

We love coming out to new communities, meeting the people, and exploring the towns. Oklahoma has so many fun and interesting places. We have a Mobile Candle Making Studio. We are unique in that you, the customer, get to handcraft a candle. We have 12 candle stations to mix and create a custom candle. I have been making candles for 20-plus years, and it is fun to share this experience with others. This will be our first time at this festival. I look forward to meeting everyone and getting to shop at our fellow vendors. Justina Madison, Southern Lites Candles & Gifts

Karon’s Unique Casings

Pecan Festival is one of my best vends. The people, and town have this great vibe. I make jewelry and items using my spent gun casings. I make items I’ve not seen made before. I have been recycling since I was in school back in the 90s when I was in the environmental club. I have been shooting a gun since I was 7 years old. Back then, it was an old bolt action .22 that had been my great-great grandfather’s gun. I am looking forward to all the wonderful pecan items, and people. I have a lot of repeat customers who I consider friends. I love catching up with other vendors and seeing how they are doing. Of course Dawn is bubbly and fun to chat with. And last but not least, I hope to make some money. Karon’s Hasbell, Karon’s Unique Casings

Annie Bee’s Creations

I am so excited to introduce you to Annie Bee’s Creations. We are a Veteran Family Owned Cottage Business from Tulsa, Oklahoma, creating custom, one-of-a-kind stuffies for the best cuddle friends ever … and much more. I would love to tell you a little back story on the name of my business, as it is very close to my heart. My mother was told she would never be able to have children, and… well, I became her miracle baby …… her Annie Bee . Then, at the early age of 21, she was widowed, and instead of hiding from the world, she became my hero. Over the years, she adopted more than 16 children and opened her home to needy military members. I knew I had to find a way to say “thank you” for teaching me compassion, understanding, and what it means to be a hero. In her honor, Annie Bee Creations was born. I am so thankful for such a fantastic person in my life! I know it will never amount to the gratitude I owe her, but, in my simple way, it means the most. And this is why I wanted to apply to be part of this amazing celebration; it felt like home in so many ways! And I can’t wait to share all the amazing cuddle friends. I want to make my special cuddle friends affordable for all families and budgets. They are for all ages, durable, and make the softest cuddles for any adventure! This will be my first year attending as a vendor, and I’m just excited to experience the atmosphere and bring some extra special friends along for the journey, and hope they find amazing forever homes. Annie, Annie Bee Creations

Thank you, Brenda, Melissa, Jenna, Ava, Justina, Karon, and Annie! We love your styles and can not wait for you to shine at the Luther Pecan Festival, and make new friends too!

Next time, we’ll hear from more vendors, even some guys! Are you making your Christmas shopping list? There is something for everyone at all price ranges. See you Nov. 18 – 19 on Main Street for the Luther Pecan Festival.