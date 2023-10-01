Experience Double the Fear in Luther: The Dead Woods Trail of Cheer and The Haunted Overdrive Await

Luther, OK — Are you ready to embrace the spine-tingling chills and heart-pounding thrills of the Halloween season? Luther, Oklahoma, is your destination for an unforgettable October as not one, but two haunted attractions prepare to open their gates and unleash terror upon the brave adventure seekers. Get ready for a hair-raising experience like no other as “The Deadwoods Trail of Cheer” and “The Haunted Overdrive” beckon you into the heart of darkness!

The Deadwoods Trail of Cheer – A Frightful Feast for Your Senses

Located at the enchanting Orchard on 66, The Dead Woods Trail of Cheer promises to take your Halloween adventure to an entirely new level. This iconic attraction is a cherished favorite among those seeking the ultimate scare. As you step into the dark, haunted woods, prepare to be immersed in a world where your every fear becomes a reality. The sinister creatures lurking in the shadows and the eerie atmosphere will keep you on edge throughout your journey.

With a reputation for spine-chilling scares and creative horrors, The Deadwoods Trail of Cheer has been a staple of Luther’s Halloween season for years. And this year, they’re pulling out all the stops to ensure your experience is more terrifying than ever before. Don’t miss your chance to become a part of this horrifying tradition!

Dead Woods Trail of Fear at the Orchard on 66

The Haunted Overdrive – Fear Takes the Driver’s Seat

If you’re a thrill-seeker looking for an adrenaline rush, The Haunted Overdrive at 178th and Dobbs in Luther is the place to be. This adrenaline-pumping attraction will send shivers down your spine and have you questioning whether you’re in a haunted house or a real-life nightmare. With its strategic location right on Route 66, The Haunted Overdrive is easily accessible from Oklahoma City, making it the perfect destination for urban explorers in search of a good scare.

The Haunted Overdrive is renowned for its innovation and dedication to delivering a one-of-a-kind fright fest. The attention to detail and commitment to creating an unforgettable experience have made The Haunted Overdrive a must-visit attraction for thrill seekers.

Haunted Overdrive at 178th & Luther Road

Luther: The Ultimate Halloween Destination

In addition to the two Haunted Attractions, the Town of Luther will host a Trick or Treat night on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Businesses and organizations will set up their candy-filled trunks and scenes on Main Street, along Ash, and through the neighborhoods and at churches. Both holiday attractions will be open for their final night of haunting! The Orchard on 66 will harvest pecans in November (Luther Pecan Festival is Nov. 18 – 19) and open as the Trail of Cheer in December.

Whether you’re a local looking for a new fright or an Oklahoma City resident seeking an easy drive to terror, Luther has you covered. These haunted attractions are poised to offer you the scariest, most heart-pounding experience of your life.

As the leaves change and the air grows colder, embrace the spirit of Halloween and embark on a journey into the unknown. The Deadwoods Trail of Cheer and Haunted Overdrive await, ready to plunge you into a world of fear and excitement. Will you dare to enter?

Don’t miss out on Luther’s most anticipated October events. Prepare to scream, shiver, and share spine-chilling memories and laughs with friends and family. Make your plans now, because these attractions are guaranteed to sell out fast.

Each location opens the first weekend of October and will be open through Halloween night. Advanced tickets can be purchased online for Dead Woods Trail of Cheer and Haunted Overdrive.