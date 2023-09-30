Cycle 66 🚲 festival set for Sunday, Nov. 5 

EDMOND – Leaders of the 3rd annual Cycle 66 presented by Mercy announced they will donate 100 percent of registration dollars to three charitable beneficiaries: Oklahoma Route 66 Association, Bike Club and Velo Cycling Club. All three non-profit organizations play an important role in Cycle 66.

Rooted in history and tradition, Cycle 66 has supported the Oklahoma Route 66 Association since its inaugural event in 2021.

Cycle 66 🚲 is Nov. 5

“Cycle 66’s $5,000 donation last year helped fund Route 66 Roadside Attractions signs to guide visitors to historic sites,” said Rhys Martin, president of Oklahoma Route 66 Association.

Bike Club volunteers lead the 1-mile kids ride and Velo Cycling Club volunteers lead the criterium, or crit race, in downtown Edmond on a closed course.

The cycling tour will depart beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5. Bike riders from across the nation can enjoy an urban and rural bicycling tour and festival along historic Route 66, beginning and ending in downtown Edmond near Frenzy Brewing Co. Riders can register online for $45 at www.cycle66ok.com. Youth 12 and under can participate in the 10-mile route for $10. The 1-mile kids’ route is free, but registration is required.

“We expect hundreds of visitors and up to 1,000 riders this year. Cycle 66 is for everyone – supporters can dine and shop at local downtown Edmond businesses while cheering on racers during the fast-paced Crit @ Cycle 66 and applauding the long-distance tour finishers,” said Jennifer Thornton, Edmond Tourism Director and Cycle 66 board chair.

66-Mile Advanced Route Comes Through Luther and other Eastern Oklahoma County Towns

On the hilly 66-mile adventure, cyclists will see Arcadia, Luther, Jones, Spencer and the Katy Trail In OKC prior to returning to Edmond. This one, while tough, will be a beautiful Sunday pedal through Central Oklahoma and around Route 66.

Luther will host a rest-stop on Main Street for the 66-mile ride with traffic safety provided by the Luther Police Department.

In addition to the Crit and the 10-, 33- and 66-mile distance routes, Cycle 66 has a 1-mile Kids’ Ride for ages 12 and under on bikes, trikes and striders.

“The kids’ ride helps fulfill our mission to promote healthy, active lifestyles in our community,” said Jason Duncan, Cycle 66 ride director. “We know that cycling has all kinds of benefits for kids’ health, from cardiovascular fitness to emotional wellness and stress relief. What better way to build our future?”

Visit www.cycle66ok.com for more information.

More about Cycle 66

Mission

Cycle 66 is dedicated to organizing an annual cycling event that promotes healthy, active lifestyles, Route 66 and Oklahoma while giving back to the community by donating 100% of its registration fees to worthy local nonprofits.

The Routes

Cycle 66 offers a ride for everyone, from amateurs to competitors. All four routes and the Crit will be fully supported with plentiful support and gear, relief wagons, signage, rest stops, first aid stations and critical traffic control.

1-Mile Kids’ Route: Kids of all ages are welcome to join Cycle 66 on its 1-mile Kids’ Route. Training wheels, tricycles and strollers are welcome! We encourage kids to decorate their rides-of-choice and come ready for fun.



Kids of all ages are welcome to join Cycle 66 on its 1-mile Kids’ Route. Training wheels, tricycles and strollers are welcome! We encourage kids to decorate their rides-of-choice and come ready for fun. 10-Mile Route: Join us on a 10-mlle tour and experience a spin through Oklahoma Christian’s campus before heading back to Downtown Edmond for a finish down Broadway. You will get back In plenty of time to experience the Crit and Celebration 66!

33-Mile Intermediate Route: Your experience on the 33-mile route will take you on a not-so-hilly tour toward Downtown OKC. You will ride past museums and onto OK’s Katy Trail – a safe and tranquil spin before turning back north past the state capitol to Edmond

66-Mile Advanced Route: On this hilly adventure, you’ll experience the most elevation gain on our routes to date. See Arcadia, Luther, Jones, Spencer and the Katy Trail In OKC prior to returning to Edmond. This one, while tough, will be a beautiful Sunday pedal through Central Oklahoma and around Route 66.

The Crit @ Cycle 66: Cycle 66 is partnering with OKC Velo, a local cycling non-profit, to offer a Criterium. Amateur athletes will race on a closed course in downtown Edmond. The high-speed races will occur throughout the day in conjunction with the Cycle 66 fondo routes, culminating in a shared finish line. The Crit is free for spectators.

Important Information

Cycle 66 is governed by Cycle 66, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is proud to support Oklahoma Route 66 Association Bike Club and Velo Cycling Club with proceeds from the 2023 event. Visit www.cycle66ok.com and follow #cycle66 and @cycle66OK on Facebook and Instagram for all information and updates.