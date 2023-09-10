Step into a Holiday Wonderland: L’Whotherville’s Enchanted Lighting on Nov. 18!

✨ Step into a Magical Wonderland: L’Whotherville’s Enchanted Lighting during the Luther Pecan Festival. ✨

🗓️ Date: November 18, 2023 🕕 Time: 5:00 PM 📍 Location: Main Street, Luther, OK

Get ready for a holiday spectacle that will dazzle your senses and warm your heart! Join us for L’Whotherville’s Enchanted Lighting on November 18, where we transform our Main Street Veterans Park into a whimsical wonderland filled with Christmas cheer.

The Town of Luther is joining with neighboring Route 66 communities from Edmond to Sapulpa to celebrate the holiday season with special attractions, including “L’Whotherville” in Luther where we will greet you with a Merry Grinchmas!

Many volunteers and businesses are stepping up to sponsor “L’Whoterhville,” including the Orchard on 66 (formerly Couch Pecan Orchard) and its “Trail of Cheer” attraction, and the Luther Economic Development Authority.

🎄 L’Whotherville Highlights 🎄:

🏘️ Whimsical L’Whoville: Explore our charming village adorned with festive decorations and twinkling lights. Feel the enchantment in every nook and cranny!

🎄 30-Foot Christmas Tree: Witness the grand illumination of our magnificent 30-foot Christmas tree, sponsored by Lil Bit Western Lawncare. Watch as it comes to life in a brilliant display of color and joy.

🌟 Thousands of Twinkling Lights: L’Whotherville will be aglow with thousands of shimmering lights, creating a magical ambiance that’s perfect for making cherished memories.

🎁 Holiday Shopping: Discover unique gifts and treasures at our holiday market, featuring local artisans and vendors offering handcrafted goods and delightful treats, during the Luther Pecan Festival. Other activities are being added to the calendar for every weekend in December! Sign up here to host a L’Whotherville evening for your business or organization!

🎅 Meet Santa: Don’t miss the chance to meet Santa Claus and the Grinch too! Capture the moment with a photo and share your holiday wishes.

🎶 Live Music: Enjoy the sounds of the season with live music performances that will fill the air with festive melodies.

🍔 Delicious Food: Satisfy your cravings with a variety of delicious treats and warm beverages available throughout the evening.

🎟️ Admission: FREE

L’Whotherville is a place where the magic of the holidays comes alive. It’s the perfect destination to kick off the festive season with your loved ones. Our enchanted lighting event promises an unforgettable experience that will fill your heart with joy and wonder.

🌠 Save the Date! 🌠

Mark November 18 on your calendar and join us for a night of enchantment and celebration.

Let’s make this holiday season truly magical together. See you at L’Whotherville’s Enchanted Lighting at 5 PM on Nov. 18, 2023! 🎅🌟🎄