Luther 5K Run/Walk Part of 2023 Pecan Festival

🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️ Lace Up Your Running Shoes and Join Us for the Luther Founders’ 5K! 🌄

The Luther Founders’ 5K Run/Walk: Embrace the Countryside 📅 Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023 🕒 Time: 9:00 AM📍 Starting Point: Main Street

🌿 Experience the beauty of the countryside like never before as you participate in the Luther 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, November 19. This isn’t just a race; it’s a journey through our small town and beautiful countryside. The race is part of the celebration marking Luther’s 125th anniversary in 2023!

🌅 Highlights of the Event 🌅:

🌾 Scenic Route: Beginning on Main Street, runners and walkers will travel by Luther’s history Booker T Washington Park, master a couple of small hills, and see the beautiful countryside of northeast Oklahoma County. The run begins and ends at the Luther Pecan Festival.

🏆 Healthy Competition: Challenge yourself and others in a timed race open to both runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels.

🎖️ TShirts & Finisher medals: Top three finishers receive prizes and all registrants receive a TShirt, finisher prize, and other goodies.

🌞 Family-Friendly: Bring the whole family!

🎅Costume-appropriate: We’ve heard talk that some runners might dress up to reflect Luther’s 125th anniversary, and our new “L’Whotherville” holiday attraction. Yes, that’s right, we hear the Grinch MIGHT make this part of his holiday who-dee what-ee fitness plan!

👟 Fitness and Fun: Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a casual walker, or somewhere in between, this event is about embracing a healthy lifestyle and enjoying the outdoors.

📜 Registration Details 📜:

Registration: $30

Register online at Luther 5K Run/Walk

In-person registration available on the day of the event (tshirts and medals not guaranteed).

🏁 Join Us for a 5K in Luther, OK! 🏁

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete looking to set a new personal record or simply seeking a peaceful Sunday stroll, the Luther Founders’ 5K Run/Walk promises an unforgettable experience. Enjoy the beauty of the countryside and the camaraderie of fellow participants. And then stick around for the Luther Pecan Festival for great shopping, food, and pecans!

📢 Spread the Word! 📢

Invite your friends, family, and coworkers to join you in this scenic adventure. Share your journey on social media using #Luther5K and let’s inspire others to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

For more information and updates, visit our race website: LUTHER FOUNDERS’ 5K

Let’s come together to celebrate health, nature, and community at the Luther Founders’ 5K during the Pecan Festival! We can’t wait to see you at the starting line! 🏞️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️