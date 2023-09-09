🌟 Calling All Vendors: Be Part of the Luther Pecan Festival 🌟

Are you a vendor looking for the perfect opportunity to showcase your products and engage with a lively and enthusiastic crowd? Look no further than the Luther Pecan Festival – a two-day event that draws thousands of visitors! Join us and be a part of the pecan-powered excitement.
📅 Date: Nov. 18 – 19, 2023
🕒 Time: Sat. 10 AM – 7 PM and Sun. 10 AM – 4 PM
📍 Location: Main Street area, Luther, Oklahoma
🛍️ Why Be a Vendor at the Luther Pecan Festival? 🛍️
- High Foot Traffic: Our festival attracts a diverse and engaged audience from Luther, Edmond, OKC, and beyond. You’ll have the chance to connect with thousands of potential customers.
- Community Spirit: Experience the warm and welcoming atmosphere of Luther, where community support for local vendors runs deep. Your presence will be appreciated!
- NEW: Evening shopping! For the first time, we will have Saturday evening hours for a special event, the lighting of “L’Whotherville,” the town’s new holiday attraction.
- Unique Showcase: Whether you sell pecan-based products, art, jewelry, clothing, gifts, skincare, or food, our festival offers a unique platform to showcase your offerings to a captivated audience all around Luther’s Main Street.
- Festival Promotion: Benefit from extensive marketing and promotion efforts to ensure maximum exposure for your business. We’ll help you get noticed!
- Family-Friendly Environment: Families love our festival, so it’s an excellent opportunity to attract a wide range of customers. Plus, we’re pet-friendly, so well-behaved leashed furry friends are welcome too!
- Vendor Support: Our team is dedicated to making your experience seamless. We provide assistance with setup, logistics, and any questions you may have.
🎪 Vendor Categories We Welcome 🎪:
- Pecan Treats: Share your delectable pecan pies, pralines, candies, and more.
- Art: Display your unique handmade creations and artistic talents.
- Food Trucks: Serve up your culinary delights to a hungry and appreciative crowd.
- Retail and Merchandise: Showcase your products, from clothing to home goods.
- Local Businesses: Promote your services and connect with the community.
- Nonprofits: Share your mission and engage with a supportive audience.
📢 How to Become a Vendor 📢:
Becoming a vendor at the Luther Pecan Festival is easy! Just apply!
VENDOR AND FOOD TRUCK APPLICATION
Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to be a part of a cherished community event that celebrates pecans and fun. Secure your spot today and make your mark at the Luther Pecan Festival!
For inquiries or more information, please contact: dawn shelton
We can’t wait to see your business shine at the Luther Pecan Festival. Join us for two days of pecan-powered success! 🌰🚀