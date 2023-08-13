OBITUARY | Jamie Lynn Smith

Jamie Lynn Smith, 43, of Luther Oklahoma was born June 14, 1980, and passed from this life on August 10, 2023. Jamie attended Luther Public Schools and attained her GED while living in Norman. Jamie worked as a live-in nanny for 16 years for Ally Meridith of Norman, Oklahoma. Jamie loved the children she cared for, Matthew, Sam, and Molly, like they were her own.

Jamie remained single but had many boyfriends, usually named Andrew or Brian. Jamie remained friends with all of them, as she was prone to do, be a friend. Jamie loved her dogs, music, movies, and traveling. Jamie loved the months she spent traveling through Scotland with her friend Derrick. One of her favorite things to do was to attend concerts with her friend Collin Douglas. Collin and Jamie traveled near and far to see the bands they liked, eating Tomahawk steaks along the way. Jamie had friends all over the world and if she was your friend, you were her family.

Jamie was preceded in death by her Grandparents John and Evelyn Starkey and her uncles Jimmy Starkey, Lloyd Starkey, and Jack Starkey.



Jamie is survived by her parents Thelma and Richard Smith, her sister Carol, brother-in-law Mike, and niece Ada Hedrick. Aunt Patsy Starkey with cousins Jeana Brown married to Ronnie, Julie Moore and family; Uncle Billy and Aunt Lisa Starkey with cousins Joe Starkey and family, Debbie Carpenter and family. Uncle Mitchell Starkey and wife Vickie with cousins Johnny Starkey, Amanda Tow, and Waylon Starkey and family. Cousins Stephanie Richardson and family, Crystal Chartney and family, and Michael and Hannah Denwalt. Along with beloved cousins Amber Starkey and family, Chad Starkey and family, Joshua Starkey and family, Matthew Starkey and family.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 10 AM at the Luther Cemetery in Luther, Oklahoma. Arrangements by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.