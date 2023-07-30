Summer Surprise. The Chicken Shack Opens Pizza Shack

ARCADIA – Pizza Shack, the latest venture from the Chicken Shack, announces its grand opening on the iconic Route 66 in Arcadia. Strategically located next to the Chicken Shack, the Pizza Shack is set to become a beloved destination for locals and tourists. Situated near the Round Barn and across the street from the Farmers Market General Store, Pizza Shack is in the heart of Arcadia’s community.

Pizza lovers can enjoy live music and the outdoor vibe from the Chicken Shack. Additionally, Pizza Shack features a gift shop with T-shirts, Route 66 memorabilia, and specialty items.

The Shack says it remains true to the “Shack Philosophy” of prioritizing exceptional food and genuine Midwest hospitality. Each pizza is handcrafted with fresh premium ingredients and a “sprinkle of love,” ensuring that every slice tells a delicious story. The menu showcases a variety of toppings, including pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, pineapple, Canadian bacon, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, mushrooms, jalapeños, green peppers, and pork.

“We are ecstatic to witness the realization of our dream with the opening of Pizza Shack,” said Eddy Gochenour, owner of both the Chicken Shack and Pizza Shack. “Our goal was to create a space where people can indulge in mouthwatering pizza and experience the genuine warmth that defines the Midwest. Whether you’re a local resident or a traveler exploring Route 66, we invite you to savor the flavors of our handmade pizzas.”

For more information and details, please visit the Pizza Shack website at: www.chickenshackrt66.com.