OBITUARY | Martha Virginia Greenfield

Martha Virginia (Overstreet) Greenfield, of Arcadia, Oklahoma was born January 13, 1927, in Wellston, Oklahoma. She departed from this world and went to her heavenly home, July the 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Martha met Art Greenfield in Chandler, Oklahoma, where they were later married in May of 1943. To this union, they were blessed with three children. Martha enjoyed many years working at the EARC thrift store. She also loved being the school librarian at Arcadia Elementary, from where she retired. Martha was famous for her twice a year rummage sales.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Art son, Ricky daughter, Penny, two grandchildren, six sisters, two brothers, and one daughter-in-law. She is survived by her son Dan (Ruth) of Wellston, son-in-law Raymond Perkins of Arcadia, and Grandchildren, Melissa (Jack), Lacee ( Bill), Heather (Jeremy), Jacob (Heather), Kurtis (Courtney) and Paulyn, several great grandchildren and a couple of great-great grandkids, as well as many other family members and friends.

Martha was a devout Baptist and enjoyed her church family. She also had her well-read Bible close and could quote scripture with the best of them. She was a beloved member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Arcadia for many years Martha (Granny) was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the First Southern Baptist Church of Arcadia, 605 N Anderson Road, Arcadia, Oklahoma at 10:00 AM. Viewing and visitation will be Friday, July 21, 2023 from 6-8PM at Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home, 105 S Main, Luther, OK.