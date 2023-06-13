Election Day for Logan County Commissioner

It’s Election Day for voters in fourteen counties, including the race for the unexpired District 2 Commissioner seat in Logan County. Polls will be open June 13 from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The Oklahoma State Election Board said the election list includes municipal propositions, county commissioner primaries, county questions, and more. The election list is available on the State Election Board website. You can view a sample ballot and find your polling place by logging into the OK Voter Portal. (Only voters who have an election will have a sample ballot available.)

Proof of identity is required when you check in at your polling place. More information on proof of identity can be found on the State Election Board website.

Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391.