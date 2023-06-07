Wellston Fire Department Receives Central Community Foundation Grant

(Stillwater, OK-May 30, 2023) — The Wellston Fire Department will soon receive new storage for equipment thanks to a grant from the Central Community Foundation.

“We need a storage container because we’re cramped in our current setup,” said Todd Beasley, Wellston Fire Chief. “The container will allow us to have room for apparatus function.”

The $3,000 grant will provide a roughly 40-foot storage container to house tanks and emergency equipment. The volunteer firefighter crew covers the roughly 2 square mile town of Wellston and 34 miles of the surrounding area.

The Central Community Foundation provides grants through the Operation Round Up program at Central Rural Electric Cooperative. Members of CREC can round up their monthly electric bills to the nearest dollar to help organizations and residents in need throughout Central’s seven-county service area.