OBITUARY | Eddie Lee Steffens, Sr.

Eddie Lee Steffens SR. 77, of Luther, Oklahoma, passed from this life on May 13, 2023. Eddie was born November 9, 1945, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to C.R. Steffens and Florence Schaub Jackson. He graduated from Capitol Hill High School with the class of 1964.

Eddie began his working career in metal fabricating before his retirement from Tinker Air Force Base. Eddie loved fishing, playing softball, watching football, and piddling with things. He loved watching his kids and grandkids show livestock and play ball. Eddie was a beloved member of the Luther community. He was known for harassing people, and they loved it. He retired from the Luther Fire Department after serving many years as a volunteer.

He is preceded in death by his biological mother, Florence Jackson, Special Parents, Earl and Gladys Hill, Sister, Terri Snapp, and Brother, Bruce Hill. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Pat Steffens, Sons, Eddie Steffens Jr. (Lynn) of Wellston, Oklahoma, Tony Steffens (Laura) of Mustang, Oklahoma, and Lance Sumner (Tammy) and Alan Sumner, all of Luther, Oklahoma, two daughters, Tina McCartan (James) of Pearland, Texas, and Leslie Comerate of Luther, Oklahoma. Four brothers, Billy Jackson, James Jackson, John Jackson, Dennis Hill, three sisters, Sheila Edens, June Ginn, and Gladys Davis, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services for will be Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM at the pavilion inside the Luther cemetery. A lunch and gathering at Eddie’s house will be held after the service. Arrangements by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.