On a recent sunny Monday morning, a couple of guys on break from a nearby construction job played a quick round at the new Luther Route 66 DiscGolfPark. Two young clients of Luther’s BackDoor Cuts checked it out after getting fresh haircuts.

After just a couple of weeks open, we see where this is going.

Luther Friends of the Park, led by volunteers Tyler and Carly Snedeker, Clint and Denielle Chaney, and volunteers, hosted a big celebration and ribbon-cutting April 8, 2023, for Luther’s new free outdoor attraction, a new disc golf course. The Luther Route 66 DiscGolf Park is on the east side of Wildhorse Park, visible from Route 66.

Luther Route 66 DiscGolfPark opens after Luther’s 125th Anniversary Founders’ Day Parade

The ribbon-cutting event topped off the Founders’ Day Parade that began on Main Street. Many of the school groups, classic cars, fire engines, and crowd paraded to the park for the festivities. Course designer and 2009 World Champion Avery Jenkins travels the world for the growing sport, and said he would not have missed this event.

“This ribbon cutting was incredibly unique as it was paired with the 125-year celebration of the founding of Luther, Oklahoma and I was added to the street parade throughout downtown ending at Wildhorse Park. Thanks to the Luther Friends of the Park and the Luther Parks Commission for hosting the grand opening ceremony and supporting the process of this course. Huge thanks to Tyler & Carly Snedeker for making this dream of a Disc Golf Course a reality with all of the hard work from start to finish! Even more special to have family and friends present to share in this momentous occasion! This course will continue to condition and break-in throughout the year as I’m excited for players in the area to experience the Luther Route 66 DiscGolfPark!” Avery Jenkins

Course Review

This is absolutely a course for everyone with two tee pads (short & long) and two basket locations per hole that have the ability to change for 9-holes. Very moderate hilly terrain with one smaller hill that is incorporated into several of the holes. The Short-to-Short layout provides a great introductory, recreational level Par-27 course measuring 1,805 ft (550 meters). The Long-to-Long is a demanding layout that should challenge most experienced players, including one par 4 for an overall par 28 measuring 3,100 ft (945 meters). The longest layout (long-to-long) is almost twice the length of the shortest layout (short-to-short), which offers a great differential making this course enjoyable for a wide range of skill-level players. This dual tee pad course allows for lesser-skilled and more-skilled players to compete in the same group. The design essentially allows playing two different 9-Hole courses simultaneously, and this 9-Hole course can be played twice continuously for essentially eighteen (18) unique holes and the full 18-Hole experience. Disc Golf Course Review

A labor of love (plus blood, sweat and tears)

Clint and his tractor affectionately named Wildhorse! Luther Mayor Terry Arps getting the disc golf park ready. Tyler and Carly Snedeker at an April 2022 work day. Teri Stroud and Carly Snedeker at an April 2022 work day.

The new attraction is expected to attract visitors to Luther, including disc golf athletes, Route 66 travelers, and local families seeking outdoor activities at one of Luther’s public parks. Tournaments are also expected for competitive teams.

Approved by the Luther Board of Trustees in January of 2022, it took sixteen months of weekend workdays to tame the woods into the beautiful course. Volunteers sacrificed many hours of time and use of their tractors, chainsaws, muscles, goats, and maybe even some blood, sweat, and tears for the big pay-off, the opening of the park.

Thank Yous

Nothing is accomplished alone. Project leader Carly Snedeker shared the beautiful list of public thank yous.

Town of Luther

⁃ Luther Friends of the Park

Alicia Hendricks, Carly Snedeker, Crystal Mills, Denielle Chaney, Lindsey Snider, Paul Baustert, and Teresa Kennemer

⁃ Luther Parks Commission

Kacey Wood, Teri Stroud, Denielle Chaney, Chris Ivich, and Rosemarie Strong

⁃ Luther Town Board

Terry Arps, Jeff Schwarzmeier, Carla Caruthers, Josh Rowton, and Brian Hall

⁃ Luther Fire Department

-Luther Public Works

-Oklahoma County District Three

Businesses

Volunteers

Tyler & Carly Snedeker

Clint & Denielle Chaney and family

Peter & Shantel Harlin & Children

Brian, Doug, Jace, Reed, Owen, Peyton, and Bruce Wilson

Luther Mayor Terry Arps

Earl Snedeker

Tristan Rumpl

Teresa and Tim Kennemer

James Cockrell

Teri and Bre Stroud

Jake Hendricks

Denny, Cole, and Jace Mills

Sam Bass

Zach Tisdale

Bryson Evans

Jordan Downs

James Wilson

Rosemarie Strong

Brandy and JT Langston

Trevor Ballard

Patrick Proc

Collin Garrett

Paul Baustert

Chris Ivich

Scherrie Pidcock

Sponsors

Long TeePad

1. Couch Pecan Orchard

2. Wood’s Forcible Entry & Firehouse Extreme Clean

3. Dr. Eldridge and Dr. Strong with Memorial Road Pet Hospital and families

4. John & Christie Patterson with the Patterson Group

5. OKC County Health Dept and TSET

6. Hope City Church in Arcadia

7. Wilson Homes

8. Candy Hale & Patti Mueller

9. Chaney Mechanical

Short TeePad

1. Native Wrecking & Demolition and Crae Lambert Design

2. Kennemer Properties

3. Twice the Ice and Luther FBC

4. Sunset Spot, future short-term rental in Luther brought by Randy LeBlanc

5. Luther Register News and Wilson Family Farm

6. TJ Fallon

7. Carla Caruthers, owner, Back Door Cuts

8. Sheldon Family

9. Peter & Shantel Harlin and family

New to the sport? Grab a friend and a disc (or a frisbee) and check it out. Signage at the course explains how to play.

New Park Equipment at Wildhorse Park

Cause for another celebration is coming soon. After years of steadfast fund-raising, new play equipment is expected to be installed at Wildhorse Park in May. Those giant ribbon-cutting scissors are being put to good use by Luther Friends of the Park! Luther is a small town with many personalities, as evidenced by hard-working volunteers fueled by passion and grit to improve our community!