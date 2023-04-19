OBITUARY | Kenneth Lee Langston

Kenneth Lee Langston, beloved resident of Luther, Oklahoma, passed away on April 14, 2023, at the age of 69 years. Ken was born January 27, 1954, in Fairland, Oklahoma, to Kenneth and Genevieve Lundy Langston. Ken married Jill Emerson, and they were blessed with two children. Ken worked as an electrician most of his life. He loved sports and fishing. He played a major role in Luther Little League throughout the years, from coaching to umpiring and eventually just taking care of the fields after his kids were grown. While umpiring, Ken was famously known for the way he would say “struurike!” He made a huge impact on the community of Luther and the lives of many kids that grew up in Luther. In Ken’s later years, you could find him in the stands watching his granddaughter, Brailey. Ken is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Jill, of the home, one daughter, Brittany Langston (Johnny) of Midwest City, two sons, Bo Langston (Raquel) of Luther, and Ken Langston of Yukon, one brother, Ben Langston of Wichita Falls, Texas, one granddaughter, Brailey Langston of Luther, many nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 21, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church, 104 N Cedar, Luther, Oklahoma—arrangements by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.