Luther Marks 125 Years Parade Events

Before Oklahoma was a state, a couple of real estate visionaries bought land along the new railroad and not far from the flood-prone Deep Fork River to plot a new town in 1898. One of the businessmen was Luther Aldrich, but most accounts say the town is not named for him directly. His business partner, CG Jones (who also founded Jones, OK), had one son who was named after his friend, Luther. Luther Jones would have been three years old in March of 1898. Accounts of his short life do not indicate he ever lived in Luther, OK. He grew up in Oklahoma City, and died in California at the age of 44.

Luther, Oklahoma, was growing at the dawn of the 20th century and icorporated by 1905. The town bustled with banks, hotels, train depot, stores, a cotton gin, a mill, churches, schools, families, a post office and a newspaper office for the , The Luther Register, founded in 1899. A railroad stop, Luther was also located on the Ozark Trail (1913-1935) as the countryside mixed with horse-drawn wagons and early cars and pickups. Around 1926, Route 66 the northern part of town. A little east of town on Route 66 is where the Threatt Filling Station was built around 1920, and served as a haven for cross-country Black travelers.

Celebrating 125 Years

A Founders’ Parade will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 5 PM followed by the opening of the Luther Route 66 DiscGolfPark. Classic cars, the Luther High School band, Cairn Ridge Ranch, Apple Creek Gang, Wilson Family Farms, Kara’s Traintastic Music, Luther Middle School Pokemon Club, and more will be among the floats and parade entries. Of special note, Luther Police Captain Chris Fetters will portray the town’s first Marshall on horseback. Grab your chair and your cheer to enjoy the parade and the celebration following at the the disc golf festivities. The Luther Route 66 DiscGolfPark is located at Wildhorse Park, east of town.

Local businesses including Wildhorse Canyon wine, Daisy Mae’s Shaved Ice Creamery, Bondi Bowls, True Chiefs, and more will have their food trucks and merchandise for sale. The Town of Luther will sell signature Founders’ Day tshirts. More vendors, games, and fun will be at the disc golf park celebration.

The parade begins at 5 PM. Best viewing will be on Main Street. The parade route ends at Wildhorse Park for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Luther Route 66 DiscGoldPark at 6 PM.

New Date for Founders’ Day 5K

The Founders’ Day 5K is rescheduled for November 19 at 9 AM as part of the Luther Pecan Festival. (The original date was March 18.) The 5K is designed for all levels and ages, runners and walkers. Participants will run by the Booker T Washington park, the site of the Black high school built in 1916, and lauded as one of the premier Black high schools in the United States. The route will also include the beautiful countryside of Eastern Oklahoma County. Participants are invited to stay for the Festival!

More Founders Day activities will be planned throughout the year. Get involved as we honor our past and plan for our future. The Luther Historical Society meets the first Monday of each month at Luther Town Hall, 108 S. Main at 6:15 PM.

VIEW HISTORIC SLIDESHOW

Visit the Town of Luther’s website for a slideshow of historic pictures and information provided by historian Sharon McAllister.

http://townoflutherok.com/slideshow-luther-historic-photos/